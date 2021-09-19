Yami Gautam's 78k red maxi proves style and comfort aren't mutually exclusive

Underlining her unique style in a fitted gown through the bodice and flowy down to the ankle, Bhoot Police star Yami Gautam proved that style and comfort aren't mutually exclusive. If you have your finger firmly placed on the sartorial pulse and comfort is key but want to go bold too, consider your next outfit for a sultry outing handled as Yami sorts fashion woes with her captivating allure in the crimson maxi.

Taking to her social media handle, the diva shared pictures where she flaunted a very flattering silhouette. The pictures featured Yami donning a sensuous yet extremely comfortable and lightweight gown of ankle-grazing length.

Looking like the perfect summer weekend staple, the pleated crimson red maxi came with full sleeves and a deep plunging neckline to ooze oomph. It was cinched at the waist with a fitted bodice and a knee-length drawstring.

Accessorising her look with a neckpiece, Yami left her shoulder-length tresses open down her back to ace the comfy feel. Wearing a dab of coral red lipstick that matched her eyeshadow tint, Yami amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows.

Striking elegant poses for the camera, Yami left us yearning to upgrade our fall wardrobe with a similar relaxed fit that drapes in all the right places. She captioned the pictures simply with a red heart emoji.

The red maxi is credited to Egyptian Semi-Couture designer Marmar Halim's eponymous label that is based in Dubai and boasts of effortless luxury, high-end fabrics and bold that go hand in hand with creativity to capture minimalistic and colourful vibe which perfectly blend in creative cuts and motifs, allowing the dresses to be a captivating allure. The V-cut pleated dress originally costs 3,900.00 AED or ₹78,249.52 approximately.

Yami Gautam's V-cut pleated dress from Marmar Halim(marmar-halim.com)

Yami Gautam was styled by fashion stylists Manisha Melwani, Abhilasha Devnani, Sanya Kapoor and Arpita.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter