International fashion trends in 2023 evolved towards hybrid styles that blend elements from distinct categories, such as combining polo and sweatshirt designs. These styles have been introduced into collections for New Year 2024 and will offer more relaxed fits for a contemporary look.

Year ender 2023: Leisure wardrobe fashion goals this year that will set style trends for New Year 2024 (Photo by Chermiti Mohamed on Unsplash)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Tanvi Somaiya, Co-Founder of The Bear House, shared, “The fashion industry is increasingly adopting seasonless range planning, which involves the use of light and pastel colours, even in autumn collections. It's observed that flannel garments consistently maintain demand throughout the year. Therefore, flannels are deliberately included in range planning, prioritizing their versatility over strict adherence to seasonal norms.”

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Talking about fashion for men, she said, “Menswear, in general, has become more flexible in terms of fabrics, colors, silhouettes, and textures. Sheer fabrics in various mediums are now included to remain relevant for the modern Indian man. Menswear has experienced a noticeable shift towards flexibility in fabric choices, color palettes, silhouettes, and textures, with collections now showcasing sheer fabrics in various forms, all carefully curated to maintain relevance for the contemporary Indian man.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bringing his expertise to the same, Samresh Das, Design Head at Numero Uno, highlighted, “The concept of wardrobe essentials has completely transformed over these past few years. They have been taken over by undefined hybrid and multi-tasking designs rather than strong demarcated formals, casuals or occasion wear. With the right pairing and accessorization you can style any wardrobe piece to suit any occasion and make your own unique style statement.”

He suggested the following fashionwear tips to elevate your leisure wardrobe:

Denim has become a universal dress code and an ANYWHERE WEAR piece be it work, leisure or club. They have found their place and they are here to stay. Today denims come in many forms and washes to match your mood and purpose, so one’s wardrobe must have good options of denim jeans according to the requirement. Like a dark unwashed denim, a jet black or washed black pair, frayed and rugged vintage look and a denim multi pocketed cargo denim which the latest on the market. With the growing awareness of physical fitness and wellbeing, athleisure is something which has become a very essential part of the wardrobe. They are easy to wear, super comfortable and multi-functional. The versatility of these garments of totally taken the mass by its comfort and effortless style appeal. The monotone co-ord sets in soft fleece are a must have in everyone’s wardrobe. Also we would like to focus on a very interesting transition which we call WORKLEISURE. Work places are no more formal and boring, they are mix of hybrid culture and thus rise of the look which can be shared both at Desk and Disco. They are clean yet have that glam factor. They are a smart overlap of work, leisure and fun. So go for clean crip smart pieces to take you through your entire day without the fuss of changing into different set of clothes for work, play or leisure!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}