Zendaya and Tom Holland steal the show in stylish looks at Spider-Man Brand New Day trailer launch in Amsterdam

The countdown has begun for the much-anticipated Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the fourth instalment in Tom Holland's MCU Spider-Man universe. The film is set to release in India on July 30. Ahead of the release, Zendaya and Tom Holland unveiled the trailer in Amsterdam, making a stylish appearance in red-carpet-ready ensembles.ALSO READ: Tom Holland's Spider-Man Brand New Day gets early release date in India, advance bookings begin June 17

Tom Holland and Zendaya are all smiles in Amsterdam as they reveal the trailer for ‘Spider-Man Brand New Day.’(Picture credit: Instagram/@tomandzarchive)

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Let's take a quick look at both their outfit. Tom Holland kept it classic, while Zendaya dialled up the drama with her ensemble that exuded grandeur.

What did Tom Holland wear?

Tom kept it simple yet classic, wearing a white button-down shirt layered over a crisp white undershirt. He paired it with a slim tie, relaxed-fit trousers, and polished black shoes. The easy silhouette toned down the sharper formal elements, channelling an effortless, easy-going charm. The dapper look is from Thom Browne.

What did Zendaya wear?

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{{^usCountry}} Zendaya clearly stole the show in Louis Vuitton. As usual, her red-carpet looks are either high on the grandeur scale or rooted in sharp method dressing. This time, she chose a mix of both, bringing high-couture energy to the trailer launch. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Zendaya clearly stole the show in Louis Vuitton. As usual, her red-carpet looks are either high on the grandeur scale or rooted in sharp method dressing. This time, she chose a mix of both, bringing high-couture energy to the trailer launch. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Zendaya wore a black mini dress which has beautiful floral and leaf embroidery. It also looks like cobwebs. She layered the mini dress with a dramatic, long black coat. It came with long sleeves and a trailing hem, instilling a theatrical edge to the look. Styled with pointed-toe pumps, slick black hair, smoky eyes and dangling earrings, she turned into a gothic beauty for the red carpet. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Zendaya wore a black mini dress which has beautiful floral and leaf embroidery. It also looks like cobwebs. She layered the mini dress with a dramatic, long black coat. It came with long sleeves and a trailing hem, instilling a theatrical edge to the look. Styled with pointed-toe pumps, slick black hair, smoky eyes and dangling earrings, she turned into a gothic beauty for the red carpet. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} While Tom Holland's look was charming and understated, Zendaya understood the assignment and clearly took home the best-dressed crown. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While Tom Holland's look was charming and understated, Zendaya understood the assignment and clearly took home the best-dressed crown. {{/usCountry}}

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The duo was seen pressing a button to make the trailer go live at the launch event in Amsterdam. Tom Holland thanked everyone tuning in, while Zendaya shared her excitement over fans finally getting to see the trailer.

The film will pick up after the events of the previous movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home, where the world completely forgot who Peter Parker was after a spell cast by Doctor Strange. In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Spider-Man is anonymous again, but he is also facing a new set of challenges. The trailer hints at his powers becoming harder to control, with possible mutations and unexpected changes complicating things further. In the new trailer, he reaches out to Bruce Banner, suggesting that he may need help to understand what is happening to his powers. Later, the Hulk also appears in one of the scenes. Stranger Things actor Sadie Sink is also among the cast.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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