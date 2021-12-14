Zendaya in spider-web theme gown stuns with Tom Holland at Spider-Man No Way Home premiere: All pics

The star cast of Spider-Man: No Way Home attended the film's premiere in Los Angeles, California, in style. Tom Holland and Zendaya, who are dating in real-life, stole the show on the red carpet looking like million bucks. Moreover, Zendaya's Spider-Man inspired dress and accessories were the cherries on top of the cake, and we have to say it is a vogue moment.

Zendaya and Tom Holland posed for the cameras while holding each other at the Regency Village theatre. They even had candid and adorable moments on the red carpet that left the fans screaming for more. While Zendaya chose a custom look by Valentino with Bulgari accessories, Tom wore a custom Prada suit. Both the stars wore shoes from Christian Louboutin.

Celebrity stylist Law Roach styled Zendaya and Tom's look and even took to his Instagram stories to share all the details with their fans. Zendaya's bedazzling nude and black ensemble is probably one of her most head-turning and aptly themed red carpet looks. Keep scrolling to see all the photos and videos from the event.

Zendaya with Tom Holland at the Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere. (Reuters)

Zendaya's Valentino gown comes in a nude shade adorned with ornate black beads resembling a spider's web. The plunging neckline gown also features a risqué thigh-baring slit on the side, floor-sweeping train, thin black straps, and a bare back with criss-cross details.

Zendaya paired the nude gown with shimmering black stilettos, silver drop earrings and a beaded lace eye mask. Scalp braids, double-winged eyeliner, glossy nude lip shade, blushed cheeks, and beaming highlighter rounded off the glam picks.

Zendaya in a custom Valentino gown. (Reuters)

Tom looked incredible and chic in a rich chocolate suit set featuring a double-breasted blazer with notch lapel collars, matching pants, heeled black dress boots, a white shirt and a black tie. He teamed the ensemble with a watch and a messy hairdo.

Apart from Zendaya and Tom, Benedict Wong, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei and producer Kevin Feige also attended the premiere.

