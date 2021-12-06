Zendaya and Tom Holland steal the spotlight at Spider-Man: No Way Home red carpet event: Pics and videos

The star cast of the much-awaited Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film, Spider-Man: No Way Home stepped out in London on Sunday, December 5. Tom Holland with Zendaya and Jacob Batalon walked the red carpet together and brought their best fashion foot forward for the occasion. The three stars posed for photographers at the photocall of the film. Spider-Man: No Way Home releases in theatres on December 16.

Tom Holland and Zendaya stole the spotlight at the event, looking incredible as ever in their stylish ensembles. While Zendaya wore a creation by Alexander McQueen, Tom looked dapper in a Celine fit. Celebrity stylist Law Roach - known for creating some jaw-dropping looks for Zendaya - dressed both the stars.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home movie's official Instagram page posted the photos today. "It feels like Christmas because these photos are a literal gift," they captioned the post.

Zendaya channelled fierce boss-lady vibes by wearing a McQueen SS22 double-breasted grey wool jacket with oversized fitting, padded shoulders, a long silhouette, and crystal raindrop embroidery. She teamed the grey jacket with chandelier embroidered sheer thigh-high arc boots. They were also from the Alexander McQueen SS22 collection.

Zendaya left her tresses open in a side parting and styled them in a sleek wet-hairdo. Apart from the boots, Zendaya's earrings were the other highlight. She wore diamond-encrusted spider web earrings. Silver smoky eye shadow, mascara-laden lashes, blushed cheeks and nude lip shade rounded off the glam picks.

Tom arrived at the photocall wearing a pinstriped button-down and black tapered pants. He tucked the shirt inside the pants to add a formal touch to his look. A leather jacket and leather belt completed his ensemble.

Meanwhile, Zendaya and Tom Holland confirmed that they are dating back in July, when the two were spotted kissing in a car. The stars play lead characters in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The film will be the third-longest movie in MCU with a run time of 150 minutes. Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Jamie Foxx, and Alfred Molina are also a part of the film.

