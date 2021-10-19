Zendaya is a literal queen in futuristic white gown for Dune premiere, Tom Holland hypes her up

Zendaya with Timothée Chalamet and the cast of Dune attended the film's premiere in London. The film, directed by Denis Villeneuve, is adapted from Frank Herbert's book.

For the occasion, the 25-year-old Euphoria actor slipped into a futuristic ethereal white gown and looked like a literal queen. Her rumoured boyfriend and Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland also showered praises.

Zendaya attended the London premiere with Timothée wearing a look from Rick Owens fall 2021 ready-to-wear collection. As for Timothée, the actor wore a black suit from Alexander McQueen's Spring 2022 collection. Both the stars brought some elegant and futuristic fashion to the red carpet and delighted fashion police everywhere.

Zendaya teamed her shimmering white look with accessories from Bulgari. The Rick Owens dress comes with an exaggerated draped neckline, extending to the back with a back-baring opening, one long sleeve, sequinned embellishments, a fitted silhouette, and a floor-sweeping drape.

Zendaya styled her all-white look with diamond ear studs, rings, stacked bracelets and pumps. The Euphoria actor tied her tresses in a sleeked back braided up-do, and for glam, she went for glossy nude lip shade, pink and purple eye shadow with a winged liner, sharp contour, and blushed cheeks.

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet at Dune premiere.

Zendaya's look created quite the stir online and even got a shout-out from Tom Holland. He posted a picture of Zendaya from the premiere and captioned it, "Dune [heart-eye emoticon]," to which Zendaya replied with puppy-dog eye emoji.

Tom Holland's post.

Meanwhile, Timothée joined his co-star on the red carpet in a black suit by Alexander McQueen. It came embellished with silver zipper details, placed on the jacket sleeves and the trousers. The actor paired the look with silver jewellery from Cartier.

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet at Dune premiere.

Dune will be released in theatres and on HBO Max on October 22nd. The film also stars Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Jason Momoa, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, and Javier Bardem.

