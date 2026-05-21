Zendaya stuns in 2 glamorous looks during Louis Vuitton Cruise 2027 and after-party: Which outfit do you like better?

The French luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton showcased its Cruise 2027 collection at the Frick Collection in New York on May 20. The show was a star-studded affair, with celebrities like Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Emma Stone, K-pop star Felix, and others populating the front row. They stepped out in style to take in the newest collection, and later attended a glamorous after-party.

Zendaya attends the Louis Vuitton showcase and the after-party.

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Zendaya made heads turn with her uber-chic looks for both the Cruise 2027 showcase and the Louis Vuitton after-party in New York. Let's decode her standout style from the event below.

A satin moment to remember

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{{^usCountry}} Zendaya, who has been a house ambassador since 2023, arrived on Manhattan’s Upper East Side dressed in a dove grey mini dress with a sweeping neckline. As usual, the actor sparkled in the front row. The sumptuous, long-sleeved satin dress features an asymmetrical silhouette with a neckline that falls off her shoulder, revealing her décolletage. The mini hem length flaunts her long legs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Zendaya, who has been a house ambassador since 2023, arrived on Manhattan’s Upper East Side dressed in a dove grey mini dress with a sweeping neckline. As usual, the actor sparkled in the front row. The sumptuous, long-sleeved satin dress features an asymmetrical silhouette with a neckline that falls off her shoulder, revealing her décolletage. The mini hem length flaunts her long legs. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The actor's longtime stylist dressed her up for the occasion. The Emmy winner accented her silver-grey dress with a pair of matching point-toe stilettos and jaw-dropping Tiffany & Co. earrings. The set features dangling links encrusted with pavé diamonds and set in 18kt gold. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor's longtime stylist dressed her up for the occasion. The Emmy winner accented her silver-grey dress with a pair of matching point-toe stilettos and jaw-dropping Tiffany & Co. earrings. The set features dangling links encrusted with pavé diamonds and set in 18kt gold. {{/usCountry}}

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For her hair, she styled it with a side parting in old Hollywood style, letting the front strands sculpt her face. Meanwhile, for the glam, she chose feathered brows, winged eyeliner, silver-white eyeshadow on the outer corners of her eyes, mascara-coated lashes, a glossy caramel lip shade, and rouge-tinted cheeks.

The after-party look

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For the after-party, Zendaya chose a look fresh off the Louis Vuitton Resort 2027 runway. It features a black leather bomber jacket with full-length sleeves, front zip closure, an oversized silhouette, and a drop shoulder design. She accentuated it with bright yellow silk shorts featuring an in-built striped belt and a mini hem length.

Zendaya wore the ensemble with silver pumps. For accessories, she chose white-gold diamond-encrusted hoop earrings. As for her makeup, she kept the glam the same with this look, too, by going for caramel-tinted lips, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, beaming highlighter, and feathered brows.

About Zendaya

Zendaya is an Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning actor who began her career as a child model and backup dancer before gaining prominence for her role as Rocky Blue on the Disney sitcom Shake It Up. Currently, she stars in the HBO show Euphoria and has appeared in several blockbuster movies, including Spider-Man and Dune.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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