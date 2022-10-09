Zendaya's sultry avatar in faux leather tie top and pants has internet asking 'is Tom Holland still breathing': All pics

If there is one thing that you can absolutely believe in, then it is that Zendaya will continue to serve, and her reign as a fashion icon will keep going on. On October 8, Zendaya's longtime stylist Law Roach dropped pictures of the Spider-Man star on social media. The post showed Zendaya, who is dating Tom Holland, serving a sultry avatar in a printed faux leather tie top and matching pants. The ensemble is from Ferragamo's ready-to-wear Spring/Summer 2023 collection by creative director Maximilian Davis. Her look garnered several compliments from netizens, with a fan dropping a comment saying, "Is Tom Holland still breathing because I'm sure not." Keep scrolling to see Zendaya's photoshoot.

Zendaya serves a sultry look in a faux leather ensemble

On Saturday, celebrity stylist Law Roach posted pictures of Zendaya dressed in an outfit from Ferragamo's SS23 collection for a photoshoot. The Dune actor wore a tie top and pants set adorned in orange and brown-coloured patterns. The post shows Zendaya serving glamorous poses while showing off her ensemble, which screams sultry elegance. It is a perfect pick for enjoying the early fall season, late-night outings with your partner, or partying with your best friends. Check out her pictures below. (Also Read: Zendaya in black see-through dress looks bewitching in pre-Oscars video: Watch)

Zendaya's faux leather top adorned displays her decolletage and toned midriff. It also features a collared neckline, full-length sleeves, an open front brought together with a knot, and a fitted silhouette. She wore it with matching pants that come in a high-rise waistline, body-hugging fit, flared bottoms, and patch pockets.

Zendaya accessorised the printed ensemble with ombré black-brown pointed stilettos, beaded and sleek gold chains, and a statement gold ring. The Dune actor left her curly tresses open in a side parting, and for the glam, she went for a dewy minimal approach featuring glowing skin, nude lips, and blushed cheeks.

Meanwhile, Zendaya's fans and several celebrities filled the comments section of Law Roach's post with compliments for the Euphoria star. One netizen wrote, "That's what I'm talking ABOUT." Many people, including Gigi Hadid, posted fire emojis in the comments.