Zendaya wears $35 vintage Spider-Man T-shirt from eBay with heels, giving red carpet fashion relatable twist

Red carpet is synonymous with a grand extravaganza, custom outfits, and couture fashion, accompanied by eyebrow-raising, headline-making price tags. Amid all the dazzling affairs, one may wonder what it would be like to show up in something one would normally wear at home.

Zendaya showed up in a regular oversized t-shirt.(Picture credit: Instagram)

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Zendaya puts your doubts to rest during her extensive press tour for Spider-Man: Brand New Day. After serving one high-fashion couture look after another, she offered a refreshing and certainly surprising breather by showing up to an event in an oversized T-shirt. Her stylist, Law Roach, took to Instagram and shared a valuable style lesson for fashion enthusiasts, revealing that the T-shirt was sourced from eBay. Quite a humble plot twist in the glitzy world of Hollywood red carpet fashion.

Let's take a closer look at what she wore:

ALSO READ: ‘We only wear Italian when in Italy:’ Zendaya dazzles in 2 archival designer pieces for Spider-Man press tour in Rome

More about the look

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{{^usCountry}} The 29-year-old actor reminded her sartorial prowess with this look, a testament to her ability to pull off any look with impeccable grace. Having worked as a model earlier in her career, it is evident that she can rock any outfit. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 29-year-old actor reminded her sartorial prowess with this look, a testament to her ability to pull off any look with impeccable grace. Having worked as a model earlier in her career, it is evident that she can rock any outfit. {{/usCountry}}

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A sharp detour from the otherwise luxury designer pieces, which are no doubt opulent, this time, a more relatable style took the centre stage. Anyone can recreate this look, as such pieces, like an oversized tee with a graphic print, are common staples in every wardrobe.

The look, styled by Law Roach, consisted of a relaxed oversized T-shirt with a red Spider-Man graphic on the front. Bravely, she styled it with white stilettos. Her youthful pixie bob with lovely bangs really accentuated her face with a quaint vitality. Adding to this energetic look, she kept the lips nude, mascaraed eyes, and a slight blush on a luminous base.

The dangling diamond earrings may seem out of the box, unconventional for streetwear tees, but the avant-garde spin lies in reimagining the boxy shirt as a dress, with formal jewellery pieces styled alongside it.

Vintage baggy T-shirt on the red carpet

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Law Roach posted a story, providing humble background details of the red carpet look. (Picture credit: Instagram)

Stylist Law Roach posted an Instagram story, spilling all the details of the very relatable look. But if you step back for a while, there's always an underlying assumption about any red-carpet look, despite it looking extraordinarily ordinary, that it's most of the time branded and incredibly overpriced.

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Here, however, Roach revealed that Zendaya wore a pre-owned vintage T-shirt listed on eBay for $34.99 (approximately ₹3,294). He wrote, "Style does not always have to cost a fortune.” This statement makes fashion feel more accessible and realistic. So style is not always about a luxury label or shocking price tag.

Here is another clever lesson in styling. The T-shirt on its own is very casual, but the way Zendaya wore it turned it into a complete fashion moment. So, to make any look work, confidence matters a lot.

The most unexpected part of this look was its origin, rather than its ordinary silhouette. Typically, a custom-designed piece is common for celebrities, especially at red-carpet or camera-facing events. And even if they wear something second-hand, it is often archival, once worn years ago by a legendary celebrity.

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But Zendaya's choice to wear a second-hand piece from eBay, priced at around 30 dollars, is surely a refreshing departure from the regular red carpet playbook. It serves as a firm reminder that a stylish look is more than a couture tag.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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