Air India hostess was sad she missed Ganpati puja at home for work, then a passenger gave her the best surprise

We have all experienced moments when our carefully laid plans crumble, leaving behind disappointment. For Air India flight attendant Anuradha Soni that moment came on Ganesh Chaturthi — a festival marked by welcoming of Lord Ganesha into homes, family gatherings, and prayers. Also read | Inside Ambani family's grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Antilia with stunning lights and elaborate floral decor

What happened?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A last-minute flight reschedule meant Anuradha could not attend the Ganpati puja at home. Instead of surrounding herself with loved ones, she stepped onto an aircraft, preparing for another flight. "Today, I was actually feeling very sad," she shared in the caption of her September 14 Instagram post.

"My flight got changed, and because of that, I couldn’t attend the Ganpati Puja at home. I had to operate another flight, and I thought to myself 'Bappa, iss baar aapki puja miss ho jayegi' (I will miss praying to you this time," she added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A heavenly arrival

{{^usCountry}} But life aboard an airplane can unfold in unpredictable ways. Anuradha shared that a passenger boarded the plane carrying a carefully wrapped idol of Lord Ganesha. Right around the time Anuradha would have been participating in Ganpati prayers at home, she found herself face-to-face with the divine presence she thought she had missed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But life aboard an airplane can unfold in unpredictable ways. Anuradha shared that a passenger boarded the plane carrying a carefully wrapped idol of Lord Ganesha. Right around the time Anuradha would have been participating in Ganpati prayers at home, she found herself face-to-face with the divine presence she thought she had missed. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

"To my absolute surprise, a guest brought a Ganpati idol on our flight, right around the time of Ganpati Puja," she wrote, adding, "And suddenly, there I was… at 35,000 feet… doing my puja, saying my prayers, and taking Bappa’s blessings."

In a video captured by her colleagues, Anuradha — dressed in her deep purple saree uniform — can be seen seeking blessings from the idol held by the passenger. She gently bowed her head, momentarily transforming the aircraft doorway into a space of prayer and devotion.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"At that moment, it genuinely felt like Bappa was telling me 'Main tumhare saath hoon, chahe tum kahin bhi ho (I am with you, no matter where you are)'," she reflected, adding, "And I think yeh kehna bilkul galat nahi hoga 'Jo hum plan karte hain, usse kahin zyaada achha Bappa ka plan hota hai (I don't think it will be wrong to say that no matter what you plan, Bappa's plan for you is always better)'."

‘Bappa will never leave his devotees alone’

Anuradha ended her caption with: "Thank you, Bappa, for this beautiful blessing, this beautiful moment, and this unforgettable experience. Ganpati Bappa Morya!" The clip resonated across social media, drawing dozens of responses from people who recognised their own feelings of homesickness and faith in Anuradha's experience.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

One Instagram user shared a similar story: "This happened to me. I had to come on a work trip, missed Ganpati puja back home, and was very sad, as Ganesh Chaturthi is my favourite festival. But somewhere in my heart and mind, I suddenly got a thought: if I can't be where Ganpati is, why not bring Ganpati with me? And I brought a Ganpati idol with me and did the pooja in my hotel room. Bappa is there for everyone; he will never leave his devotees alone." Another summed up the moment, commenting: "So lucky and such a sweet gesture."

In a world where air travel is often associated with delays, stress, and routine, Anuradha's moment at ‘35,000 feet’ served as a poignant reminder: faith, devotion, and a sense of home have no fixed boundaries — sometimes they find you just when you need them most.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.