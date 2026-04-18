Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Check correct date, city-wise shubh muhurat, wishes to share and what to do on auspicious day

Akshaya Tritiya 2026: The Hindu festival of Akshaya Tritiya is revered for its sacred energy, believed to bring success, good luck, and prosperity. It falls on the third lunar day of the bright fortnight (Shukla Paksha) in the month of Vaishakha each year. In Sanskrit, the word ‘Akshaya’ means inexhaustible, that which is unlimited or everlasting. Hence, it is associated with the celebration of enduring prosperity and happiness.ALSO READ: Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Here are the vastu rituals to follow on this auspicious day with an expert's guidance

Akshaya Tritiya, celebrated on the third tithi of Vaisakha, is an auspicious day for good deeds and investments, believed to bring eternal prosperity.(Freepik)

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Let's take a quick look at Akshaya Tritiya 2026 date, auspicious time, and how this festival is celebrated.

Akshaya Tritiya 2026 date and time

According to Drik Panchang, Akshaya Tritiya falls on April 19, Sunday this year. The muhrat time for New Delhi is between 10:49 am and 12:20 am.

For Tritiya Tithi, time:Tritiya Tithi begins - 10:49 am on Apr 19, 2026

Tritiya Tithi ends - 07:27 am on Apr 20, 2026

Here are the muhrat timings for other cities:

Pune: 10:49 am to 12:34 pm

10:49 am to 12:34 pm Chennai: 10:49 am to 12:08 pm

10:49 am to 12:08 pm Jaipur: 10:49 am to 12:26 pm

10:49 am to 12:26 pm Hyderabad: 10:49 am to 12:15 pm

10:49 am to 12:15 pm Gurgaon: 10:49 am to 12:21 pm

10:49 am to 12:21 pm Chandigarh: 10:49 am to 12:22 pm

10:49 am to 12:22 pm Kolkata: 10:49 am to 11:36 am

10:49 am to 11:36 am Mumbai: 10:49 am to 12:38 pm

10:49 am to 12:38 pm Bengaluru: 10:49 am to 12:19 pm

10:49 am to 12:19 pm Ahmedabad: 10:49 am to 12:39 pm

10:49 am to 12:39 pm Noida: 10:49 am to 12:20 pm

How do people celebrate?

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Those who do not want to buy heavy jewellery, opt for gold coins. (Representative Image/Bloomberg)

{{^usCountry}} Primarily, people buy gold jewellery, coins or bars on this day. Since it symbolises enduring prosperity, the belief is that wealth purchased on this day will never diminish. Some also opt for silver or diamonds. As the day is rooted in positive, sacred energy, it is considered highly auspicious to begin something new, whether launching a project, booking new properties or starting a business, with the expectation of positive outcomes. Other practices include donating food to the poor, feeding animals, visiting temples for prayers, and worshipping Lord Vishnu, Lord Ganesha, Goddess Lakshmi, and Lord Kubera. Akshaya Tritiya 2026 wishes {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Primarily, people buy gold jewellery, coins or bars on this day. Since it symbolises enduring prosperity, the belief is that wealth purchased on this day will never diminish. Some also opt for silver or diamonds. As the day is rooted in positive, sacred energy, it is considered highly auspicious to begin something new, whether launching a project, booking new properties or starting a business, with the expectation of positive outcomes. Other practices include donating food to the poor, feeding animals, visiting temples for prayers, and worshipping Lord Vishnu, Lord Ganesha, Goddess Lakshmi, and Lord Kubera. Akshaya Tritiya 2026 wishes {{/usCountry}}

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Send positive wishes to your loved ones and greet them with these messages celebrating the auspicious energy of the day.

1. Happy Akshaya Tritiya! May your life be filled with endless prosperity and joy ✨🌼

2. Wishing you wealth that grows and never fades—Happy Akshaya Tritiya 💰🌟

3. May your home be blessed with abundance and positivity this Akshaya Tritiya. Happy Akshaya Tritiya 🏡🌿

4. Happy Akshaya Tritiya! Here’s to new beginnings and lasting success 🚀🌸

5. Your investments today turn into lifelong prosperity—Happy Akshaya Tritiya 📈💛

6. Happy Akshaya Tritiya! Wishing you and your family joy and growth 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦🌷

7. May this sacred day open doors to success for you. Happy Akshaya Tritiya 🚪✨

8. Happy Akshaya Tritiya! Celebrate new beginnings with hope and positivity 🌅🌼

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9. May your life shine as bright as gold—Happy Akshaya Tritiya 🪙✨

10. Sending you शुभकामनाएँ for prosperity that grows every day. Happy Akshaya Tritiya 🌸🙏

11. Happy Akshaya Tritiya! May this day mark the start of success in all you do 🌟📊

12. Wishing you peace, wealth, and happiness in abundance—Happy Akshaya Tritiya ☮️💰

13. Happy Akshaya Tritiya! May your efforts multiply into success 💪🌿

14. Let this day bring you closer to your dreams. Happy Akshaya Tritiya 🌠💫

15. Happy Akshaya Tritiya! May your journey ahead be filled with growth 🌱✨

16. Wishing you good luck and prosperity that lasts forever—Happy Akshaya Tritiya 🍀💛

17. Happy Akshaya Tritiya! May your home be filled with happiness and harmony 🏡💖

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18. A fresh start and new hope—Happy Akshaya Tritiya 🌄🌸

19. May this auspicious day bring endless opportunities. Happy Akshaya Tritiya 🌟🚀

20. Happy Akshaya Tritiya! Wishing you success, smiles, and prosperity always 😊✨

A part of this story contains AI-generated elements.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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