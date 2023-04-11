Baisakhi 2023: One of the largest festivals of the Sikh community, Baisakhi announces the beginning of the harvest season. Every year, Baisakhi is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all over the country. Especially observed in Punjab, Baisakhi brings the promise of a better tomorrow and the hope of prosperity, happiness and wealth. This is the time when people get together to be with their families, friends, near and dear ones. They celebrate the day together and relish Baisakhi-special dishes together and celebrate the start of the harvest season. Baisakhi, also known as Vaisakhi, is observed in the state of Haryana as well.

Baisakhi 2023: Date, history, significance of Punjab's harvest festival

This is the special time of the year again. From Poila Baisakh in West Bengal and Assam to Baisakhi in Punjab and Haryana, states of India will welcome the new year. As we gear up to celebrate Baisakhi , here are a few things to know about this special day.

Date:

This year, Baisakhi will be celebrated on April 14. According to Drik Panchang, the Baisakhi Sankranti moment is 3:12PM.

History:

In 1699, Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth and last Sikh Guru established the Khalsa – also known as the pure one. He ended the difference between the higher and the lower caste communities in Sikhs and announced that all humans are equal. He also put an end to the Guru tradition and Guru Granth Sahib was declared as the guide and the holy book of Sikhism, which is followed by everyone. Hence, Baisakhi , beside being celebrated as the start of the harvest season, is also observed as the special day when Khalsa was declared.

Significance:

On this day, Sikhs celebrate with a lot of enthusiasm. People visit their place of worship – Gurudwaras, and take part in nagar kirtan, the processions carried out in the streets. They also decorate the Gurudwaras and seek blessings. Kada prasad is distributed among the devotees, and people celebrate the day with their near and dear ones.

