A Baisakhi Banquet

When the kitchen is redolent with the aroma of fragrant peele chawal and the smokey maa-ki-daal, you know it is Baisakhi. A festival that marks the beginning of harvest season, Baisakhi is an ode to all things new. The Punjabi and Sikh communities ring in the festivities with an assortment of delectable and nourishing dishes. Ahead of the festival, we take a look at the non-mainstream delicacies integral to the celebration. Yellow-coloured sweets such as the zarda are offered in gurudwaras and cooked in homes (Shutterstock)

Celebratory feasts

As kirtans and langars take over the streets, the aroma of dal makhani, maa-ki-daal, chole-bhature, matar-paneer, pinni, etc. takes over the homes! The celebration is incomplete without yellow-hued saffron rice or zarda, phirni and jalebi.

However, there are quite a few culinary treasures that are still being made in some homes but have been largely forgotten over the course of history. Chef and author Monish Gujral elaborates on this: “My grandmother, who hailed from the North-West Frontier, used to make dishes like Multani rarah paneer (stuffed paneer made in tomato rarah gravy); moti makai pulao (rice cooked with makai and black chana), achari kasturi methi aloo, Multani chawal wari and papad. And my all time favourite is roh ki kheer.”

Langarwali dal, pakodewali Punjabi kadhi with chawal, aam di meethi lassi, Amritsari meethi pedewali lassi, and gur da halwa are some other festive favourites.

Quintessentially Punjabi

“Baisakhi reminds me of childhood. It was the day when we would make the traditional meethe peele chawal or sweet saffron rice,” says chef Sanjeev Kapoor.

There are some dishes that originate from different parts of the state and are still made at some homes for Baisakhi. Phulkari pulao, which derives its name from the Phulkari art, is one such dish. “Made with four types of fragrant rice and cooked with desi ghee, milk, mawa, poppy seeds, saffron and vegetables, it is a vibrant and wholesome dish,” shares chef Reetu Uday Kugaji.

Chef Nishant Choubey adds about the unbelievable mirchi ka halwa that is made from fresh green or red chillies cooked in ghee. Jaggery or sugar is used as a sweetener.

Recalling Punjabi dishes that are rarely made by city folk, Chef Barun Pratap Singh shares: “Gur ganne ke chawal, a dish made with jaggery and sugarcane juice mixed in rice, cooked till the rice is sticky and sweet. Gajar till ki kheer, a delicious dessert made with grated carrots, milk, and sesame seeds, garnished with chopped nuts are some other baisakhi specials.”

Recipe: sugarcane kheer

Sugarcane juice is used to prepare many traditional dishes enjoyed during Baisakhi (Shutterstock)

Ingredients

1 cup boiled rice

4 cups sugar cane juice

1/2 cup fried almonds and pistachio

1 tbsp raisins

Method

In a pan add boiled rice and sugar cane juice and cook till the juice thickens.

Add raisins and stir for a minutes.

Remove from heat and pour in serving dish.

Garnish with some fried nuts.

Serve chilled or warm as desired, and dig in.

Recipe by Monish Gujral