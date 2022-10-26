Bhai Dooj 2022: Find out how long the shubh muhurat for performing Bhai Dooj rituals will last on October 26 and 27

The auspicious festival of Bhai Dooj, also known as Bhaiya Dooj, Yama Dwitiya, Bhau Beej, Bhatra Dwitiya, Bhai Dwitiya and Bhathru Dwithiya, is here. It honours the bond between siblings. On this day, sisters pray for their brothers to have long and happy lives by performing the tika ceremony, and brothers pamper their sisters by offering them their favourite items and presents. The festival falls two days after Diwali or Deepavali and a day after Govardhan Puja. It is an annual occasion marked on the second day of Shukla Paksha of the month of Kartik.

Bhai Dooj Shubh Muhurat 2022:

This year, a partial Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan occurred on October 25, a day after Diwali, which may have delayed the festivals by a day. Therefore, Govardhan Puja is being marked on October 26, and Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on October 26 and 27. According to Drik Panchang, the Dwitiya Tithi will begin on October 26 at 2:43 pm and will continue till 12.45 pm on October 27.

Meanwhile, the auspicious time for the Tilak ceremony on Bhai Dooj will be observed on both - October 26 and 27. On October 26, it will last for 2 hours 17 minutes from 01:32 pm to 03:49 pm, and on October 27, the auspicious time of Bhai Dooj will last for 1 hour and 42 minutes, beginning from 11:07 am to 12:46 pm. (Also Read: Bhai Dooj 2022 Date: October 26 or October 27; When to celebrate the festival)

The festival of Bhai Dooj has several traditions associated with it. On this day, people wake up early, take a bath and wear new clothes. During the shubh muhurat for tilak, prepare a thali for worship by adding roli-sandalwood, flowers, akshat, vermilion, sweets, betel nut, and a diya.

Then, make a square on the floor with rice and flour, place a mat, and ask your brother to sit on it. Now, light the diya, and apply rice, sandalwood and vermilion on your brother's forehead. After this, perform the aarti, and give him paan, betel nuts and flowers. In the end, offer sweets to your brother with your own hands and wish him a happy life full of prosperity. After the worship, you can both enjoy delicious meals prepared at home.

