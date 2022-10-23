Solar Eclipse on October 25: Find out Indian cities that will witness partial eclipse and Surya Grahan Sutak Time

On October 25, a day before Diwali (October 24), a partial Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan will occur in some parts of the world. It will be visible in the region covering Europe, the Middle East, north-eastern parts of Africa, western Asia, the North Atlantic Ocean, and the North Indian Ocean. Most parts of India will also be able to witness the phenomenon, except a few states in the northeast region. There are three phases of a partial Solar Eclipse - the beginning, the maximum point, and the end. According to PTI, the eclipse will begin in Iceland at around 02:29 pm IST and end at around 06:32 pm (IST) over the Arabian Sea. It will be seen at its maximum from Russia at 04:30 pm (IST). In India, the Solar Eclipse will visible from 04:29 pm and will end with the sunset at 05:42 pm. The maximum eclipse time will be at 05:30 pm.

Indian Cities Where You Can See The Solar Eclipse:

The partial Solar Eclipse on October 25 will last 1 hour and 45 minutes in India. It will be visible for the longest in Gujarat's Dwarka and for the shortest time in West Bengal's Kolkata for only 12 minutes. A few other cities that will witness the Surya Grahan longer than an hour are New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Surat, Pune, Jaipur, Indore, Thane, Bhopal, Ludhiana, Agra, Chandigarh, Ujjain, Mathura, Porbandar, Gandhinagar, Silvasa, Surat, and Panaji.

The states where the eclipse will be visible for less than an hour are Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Lucknow, Kanpur, Nagpur, Visakhapatnam, Patna, Mangaluru, Coimbatore, Ooty, Varanasi, and Thiruvananthapuram. However, the eclipse will not be visible from Aizawl, Dibrugarh, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Silchar, and Andaman & Nicobar Island.

Solar Eclipse Sutak Time

According to Drik Panchang, the Sutak will begin at 03:16 am and end at 05:42 pm. It is generally observed approximately 12 hours before the Surya Grahan. The Panchang also mentioned Sutak for kids, old people and the sick - starting at 12:05 pm and ending at 05:42 pm. According to Hindu traditions, Sutak is considered an inauspicious time before the Surya Grahan.

A Solar Eclipse happens when the Moon moves between the Sun and Earth, blocking the light of the Sun and casting a shadow onto Earth. Meanwhile, a partial Solar Eclipse occurs when the Lunar disk partially covers the solar disk. During this phenomenon, the Sun, Moon and Earth are not exactly aligned like in the total Solar Eclipse.