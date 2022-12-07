Bodhi Day 2022: Remembering teachings and inspiring quotes by Gautam Buddha to lead a peaceful life

Bodhi Day is the Buddhist holiday commemorating the day Gautam Buddha sat under the bodhi tree and achieved enlightenment. Gautam Buddha was the founder of Buddhism, a faith founded over 2,500 years ago. It is one of the major religions followed in the world. Followers of this religion do not acknowledge a supreme god or deity but focus on spiritual enlightenment instead. This year, Bodhi Day falls on December 8. People commemorate the event through meditation, studying the Dharma, chanting Buddhist texts (sutras), or performing kind acts towards other beings. Some Buddhists celebrate with a traditional meal of tea, cake and readings. (Also Read | Here’s everything you need to know about Gautam Buddha)

If you are marking Bodhi Day, here's a look at some of Gautam Buddha's teachings and inspirational quotes that you can uphold to live a peaceful and content life.

Teachings and Inspiring Quotes by Gautam Buddha

"Teach this triple truth to all: A generous heart, kind speech, and a life of service and compassion are the things which renew humanity." - Gautam Buddha.

"No one saves us but ourselves. No one can and no one may. We ourselves must walk the path." - Gautam Buddha.

"The tongue like a sharp knife...kills without drawing blood." - Gautam Buddha.

"If you knew what I know about the power of giving you would not let a single meal pass without sharing it in some way." - Gautam Buddha.

"It is better to conquer yourself than to win a thousand battles. Then the victory is yours. It cannot be taken from you." - Gautam Buddha.

"Hatred does not cease through hatred at any time. Hatred ceases through love. This is an unalterable law." - Gautam Buddha.

"It is easy to see the faults of others, but difficult to see one's own faults. One shows the faults of others like chaff winnowed in the wind, but one conceals one's own faults as a cunning gambler conceals his dice." - Gautam Buddha.

"Health is the greatest gift, contentment is the greatest wealth." - Gautam Buddha.

"It seems that although we thought ourselves permanent, we are not. Although we thought ourselves settled, we are not. Although we thought we would last forever, we will not." - Gautam Buddha.

"The past is already gone, the future is not yet here. There's only one moment for you to live." - Gautam Buddha.

"Some do not understand that we must die, but those who do realize this settle their quarrels." - Gautam Buddha.

"Drop by drop is the water pot filled. Likewise, the wise man, gathering it little by little, fills himself with good." - Gautam Buddha.