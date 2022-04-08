Chaitra Navratri 2022: Happy Ram Navami and Ashtami best wishes, images, messages, greetings to share with loved ones

Happy Ashtami and Ram Navami 2022: The nine-day Hindu festival of Chaitra Navratri is celebrated with much pomp across the country. People worship the nine forms of Maa Durga during these nine days and fast and feast on delicious Navratri-special snacks. Observed during the lunar month of Chaitra in March or April, this year, Chaitra Navratri began on April 2 and will conclude on April 11 with Ram Navami. The two most auspicious days during Chaitra Navratri are the final two days. They hold special significance among Hindus and are marked as Ashtami and Navami. The highlight of these two days is the ritual called Kanya Puja. It takes place either on Ashtami or Navami. This year, Ashtami falls on April 9, while Ram Navami is on April 10.

Devotees are gearing up to celebrate Ashtami and Navami.

So, if you and your loved ones are celebrating the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami and Ashtami, we have rounded up some wishes that you can share with them on WhatsApp, Facebook, and other social media platforms. (Also Read: Chaitra Navratri: When is Ashtami and Ram Navami? Date, puja vidhi, significance)

Happy Ashtami and Ram Navami 2022 Wishes, Images, Greetings, Messages:

I hope that Lord Rama bestows happiness and prosperity in your life and brightens it with his divine blessings. Happy Ram Navami to you and your family.

Shubh Ram Navami to you and your family.

This Ashtami, may all your dreams come true, and may you succeed in all your endeavours. Jai Mata Di.

May God bless you and your family with all the good in the world and the best of health. Happy Ram Navami.

Ashtami is on April 9 and Ram Navami is on April 10.

With the blessings of Maa Durga, may you achieve success in all your endeavours. Shubh Ashtami to you and your family.

This Ram Navami, may Lord Ram shower you with his blessings, love and care. I wish you and your family a very Happy Ram Navami.

Chaitra Navratri began on April 2

May this auspicious day brighten your life with happiness, wealth, joy and health. Happy Ashtami!

Let this festival remind you to be positive and hopeful because good always triumphs over evil. Happy Ram Navami.

Chaitra Navratri is observed during the lunar month of Chaitra in March or April

May Maa Durga empower you with her blessings of name, faith, health, wealth, happiness, humanity, knowledge, kindness, devotion and power. Shubh Ashtami!

May this auspicious occasion of Ram Navami bring a lot of positivity, peace and harmony to your life. Happy Ram Navami. (Also Read: Chaitra Navratri 2022: Wishes, images, quotes to share with your loved ones)

On this holy occasion of Ram Navami, I wish that the blessings of Lord Ram be with you. Your heart and home be full of happiness, peace and prosperity. Happy Ram Navami.

I hope that on this blissful occasion of Ashtami, Maa Durga blesses you and your family with joy, prosperity and a bright future. Happy Navratri.

Happy Ram Navami (Twitter/Pranjal_97_)

May the almighty bless you and your family with peace, happiness, prosperity, and contentment today. Happy Ram Navami.

May the divine grace of Lord Rama always be with you and your family. I wish you a very happy and prosperous Rama Navami.

May Maa Durga bless us all during the festival of Navratri. We hope you and your family have a blissful Navami! Shubh Ashtami to you and your family.

With the gleam of diyas and the echo of the chants, may happiness and contentment fill your life. I wish you a Happy Ram Navami.

