Chaitra Navratri 2022: When is Durga Ashtami and Ram Navami? Date, puja timings, significance

Chaitra Navratri 2022: Chaitra Navratri, the nine-day Hindu festival, is the time to fast, feast and worship the nine forms of goddess Durga. Observed during the lunar month of Chaitra in March or April, this year the festival falls between April 2 to April 11, concluding with Ram Navami. The beginning of the month of Chaitra is celebrated across the country differently from Gudi Padwa to Ugadi.

Ashtami and Ram Navami date

The final two days of Navratri hold a special significance among Hindus and are celebrated with much fanfare. The highlight of these two days is a popular ritual called Kanya Puja which takes place either on Ashtami or Navami. Maa Mahagauri and Maa Siddhidatri are worshipped respectively on the eighth and ninth day of the festival. This year ashtami falls on April 9 while Ram Navami is being celebrated on April 10. (Also read: Chaitra Navratri fasting tips: Things to remember during nine days of fasting)

Coming back to the Kanya Puja ritual, nine young girls representing nine forms of the goddess are worshipped and offered food, clothes and gifts. The little girls are served the prasad of Kale chane (black bengal gram), suji (semolina) ka halwa and poori after the ritual of feet washing followed by applying tilak on their forehead.

Ashtami significance

The eighth day of Navratri is dedicated to Mahagauri. The goddess rides a white bull and is usually depicted with four hands. She carries a trishul in one right hand and keeps the second right hand in Abhaya Mudra. She holds damaru in one left hand and keeps the second left hand in Varada Mudra. She is also known as Shwetambardhara as she adorns white clothes only. She has the power to fulfil all the desires of her devotees and blesses them with fearlessness. People who worship the goddess, get relief from all the sufferings in life. She represents purity, calmness, wisdom and austerity.

Ashtami puja timings

Sandhi puja is done on the eighth day of Navratri. This year the timings begin from 12:59 AM, April 10 and ends at 01:47 AM on April 10.

Mahagauri puja mantra

Om Devi Mahagauryai Namah॥

Shwete Vrishesamarudha Shwetambaradhara Shuchih।

Mahagauri Shubham Dadyanmahadeva Pramodada॥

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Mahagauri Rupena Samsthita।

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah॥

Ram Navami significance

The final day of Chaitra Navratri is celebrated as Ram Navami, the birthday of Lord Rama, Vishnu's seventh avatar. The day is also dedicated to Maa Siddhidatri. The goddess is known to bless her devotees with many siddhis and is depicted with four arms, holding Gada, Chakra, Shankh and lotus flower. She rides a lion.

Ram Navami Puja timings

Rama Navami Madhyahna Muhurat is between 11:06 AM to 01:39 PM as per Drikpanchang. Navami Tithi begins at 01:23 am on Apr 10, 2022 and ends at 03:15 AM on Apr 11, 2022.

Maa Siddhidatri Mantra

Om Devi Siddhidatryai Namah॥

Siddha Gandharva Yakshadyairasurairamarairapi।

Sevyamana Sada Bhuyat Siddhida Siddhidayini॥

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Siddhidatri Rupena Samsthita।

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah॥

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON