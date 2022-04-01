Happy Chaitra Navratri 2022: Wishes, images, quotes to share with your loved ones

Happy Chaitra Navratri 2022: The most-awaited festival of the year is almost here. Chaitra Navratri, celebration of nine days, will commence from April 2 and will go on till April 11. Chaitra Navratri is celebrated to worship the nine incarnations of Goddess Durga. The last day of Chaitra Navratri is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Rama. Out of the four Navratris, Chaitra Navratri and Sharad Navratri are predominantly celebrated in India. Devotees fast on the first and the last day of the festival, or through all the days. They also observe sattvik diet – refrain from onion, garlic, eggs, meats and alcohol. Many devotees also refrain from consuming grains, cereals and legumes.

As we look forward to the biggest festival of the country, we have curated a list of wishes and images that you can share with your friends, family and near and dear ones:

Happy Chaitra Navratri to you and your family. May Maa Durga bless you with goodness and prosperity.

Wishing you the energy of Maa Durga, the poise of Maa Saraswati; Wishing you a warm and blessed Navratri. Wishing you the energy of Maa Durga, the poise of Maa Saraswati; Wishing you a warm and blessed Navratri.

The nine forms of Goddess Durga bring nine different strengths to the world. May you be blessed with all.

"Dear Durga, give as much power you have to all girls to protect themselves from the invisible rakshasas on earth." - Keerthi Chinta "Dear Durga, give as much power you have to all girls to protect themselves from the invisible rakshasas on earth." - Keerthi Chinta

Happy Chaitra Navratri. Let darkness pass and the road be paved with happiness and prosperity.

"Devi-Mahatmayam has special meaning for spirituality, With illumination, wisdom, strength - to freedom finally!" - Munindr "Devi-Mahatmayam has special meaning for spirituality, With illumination, wisdom, strength - to freedom finally!" - Munindr

On your appeal “Protect me Durga” saves entirely." - Munindra Misra On your appeal “Protect me Durga” saves entirely." - Munindra Misra

Celebrate Chaitra Navratri with devotion, prosperity and happiness. Let the divine power bless you with all that you strive for.

May Maa Durga bestow upon you and your family nine forms of blessings- Fame, Name, Wealth, Prosperity, Happiness, Education, Health, Power, and Commitment. Happy Navratri! May Maa Durga bestow upon you and your family nine forms of blessings- Fame, Name, Wealth, Prosperity, Happiness, Education, Health, Power, and Commitment. Happy Navratri!

Happiness, peace, good health, wealth, prosperity and harmony – let Goddess Durga bring it all to your life. Happy Chaitra Navratri.

