Chaitra Navratri 2022: When is Chaitra Navratri? Significance, history, rituals, puja timings and all you need to know

Chaitra Navratri 2022: It is time to rejoice as people prepare to celebrate one of the most awaited Hindu festivals - Chaitra Navratri, also known as Vasant Navratri. It is a nine-day long occasion that is dedicated to the worship of the nine avatars of Maa Durga. Devotees observe fast and worship the goddess Durga during these days, which start on the first day of the Hindu Luni-Solar calendar and fall in the month of March or April. Chaitra is the first month of the year as per the Hindu calendar. The last day of the festivities is observed as Ram Navami, celebrating the birth of Lord Rama on earth. Additionally, most rituals followed during Shardiya Navratri, which falls in the month of September or October, are also followed during Chaitra Navratri.

Chaitra Navratri 2022 Date And Puja Timings:

This year, the nine-day-long festival of Chaitra Navratri will commence on April 2, 2022, and will go on till April 11, 2022, according to Drik Panchang. The Ashtami, which is considered to be one of the most important days of the festival, will fall on April 9. Additionally, Ghatasthapana is one of the significant rituals during Navratri. It marks the beginning of nine days of festivity.

Day 1: April 2 Pratipada

Day 2: April 3 Dwitiya

Day 3: April 4 Tritiya

Day 4: April 5 Chaturthi

Day 5: April 6 Panchami

Day 6: April 7 Shasthi

Day 7: April 8 Saptami

Day 8: April 9 Annapurna Ashtami -Sandhi Puja

Day 9: April 10 Rama Navami

Mahurat Time (Kalash Sthapna) - April 2, 6:22 am to 8:29 am.

Ghatasthapana Muhurat - 6:10 am to 08:31 am

Pratipada Tithi Begins - 11:53 am on April 1, 2022

Pratipada Tithi Ends - 11:58 am on April 2, 2022

Meanwhile, Ram Navami muhurat will begin at 1:32 am on April 10 and will end at 3:15 am on April 11.

Chaitra Navratri 2022 History And Significance:

The festival of Chaitra Navratri is devoted to worshipping the nine incarnations of Goddess Durga. Each day of this festival holds a different significance and is dedicated to the nine avatars of Maa Durga. They are Shailputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Katyayani, Kaalratri, Mahagauri and Siddhidatri.

Many people also associate this festival with the birth of Lord Ram, the seventh avatar of Hindu god Vishnu and son of King Dasharatha and Queen Kausalya of Ayodhya. Places associated with Lord Ram's birth and his life are decorated on this day, and people come to these places to worship him.

Chaitra Navratri 2022 Celebrations:

Temples and religious places are decorated during the auspicious occasion of Chaitra Navratri for devotees to come and offer their prayers. Additionally, people abstain from drinking alcohol, eating non-veg and consuming onion and garlic during these nine days. Many people also perform rituals and pujas as per Hindu astrology.

