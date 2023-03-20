Chaitra Navratri 2023 full calendar: Start and end date, Ghatasthapana, Parana, Ashtami and Navami time

Chaitra Navratri is almost here, and Hindus are gearing up to celebrate the auspicious occasion by observing fasts, praying to the Goddess Shakti, eating dishes made for Navratri, visiting temples, and more. Chaitra Navratri is a nine-day festival dedicated to the worship of the nine incarnations of Maa Durga - Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri. Hindus also observe Ram Navami on the ninth day. It is observed in the first month of the Hindu lunar calendar, known as Chaitra. Therefore, the Navratri observed in this period is known as Chaitra Navratri. Additionally, Chaitra month is also the beginning of the Hindu New Year.

Chaitra Navratri will be celebrated from March 22 to March 30 this year.(File photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(Also Read | Chaitra Navratri 2023: Is Chaitra Navratri beginning on March 21 or 22? Find the correct date of the Hindu festival)

Chaitra Navratri Calendar: Start and end date

Chaitra Navratri begins on March 22, Wednesday, and ends on March 30, Friday.

Chaitra Navratri Ghatasthapana Timing:

Chaitra Ghatasthapana falls on March 22, Wednesday, and the muhurta will last from 6:23 am to 7:32 am. The Pratipada Tithi begins at 10:52 pm on March 1 and at 8:20 pm on March 22. The Meena Lagna is from 6:23 am to 7:32 am on March 22.

Ghatasthapana is one of the significant rituals during Navratri, which marks the beginning of nine days of festivity. It is the invocation of Goddess Shakti and falls on the first day of the festival. Ghatasthapana involves placing a kalash with holy water, in which barley seeds are sewn. It is believed that if Ghatasthapana is not done in the correct way, it can anger Goddess Shakti.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The most auspicious or Shubh time to do Ghatasthapana is the first one-third of the day, while Pratipada is still prevailing. If due to some reasons this time is not available then Ghatasthapana can be done during Abhijit Muhurta.

Chaitra Navratri Parana Time:

Chaitra Navratri Parana is done when Navami Tithi is over, and Dashami Tithi prevails. It is the auspicious time when devotees of Maa Durga break their fast. Additionally, fasting is observed from Pratipada to Navami.

This year, the Parana tithi falls on March 31, Friday, and the Chaitra Navratri Parana Time will begin after 6:13 am.

Chaitra Navratri Ashtami and Navami Time:

The Navami Tithi starts at 9:07 pm on March 29 and ends at 11:30 pm on March 30.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Sandhi Puja on Ashtami begins at 8:43 pm and ends at 9:31 pm. Meanwhile, the Ashtami will begin at 7:02 pm on March 28 and end at 9:07 pm on March 29.