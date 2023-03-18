Chaitra Navratri 2023 prasad list: Different bhogs for Maa Durga during nine days of the festival

The special time of the year is here. One of the largest Hindu festivals is around the corner and we cannot keep calm already. Chaitra Navratri is slated to be celebrated from March 22 to March 20 this year. Every year, Chaitra Navratri is celebrated during March or Aril. This is the time when the nine avatars of Maa Durga are worshipped with fasting and festival. The rituals observed during Chaitra Navratri are similar to the ones that are observed during Shardiya Navratri, celebrated in September or October. Shardiya Navratri is also referred to as Durga Puja in West Bengal.

Chaitra Navratri 2023: Prasad list for Maa Durga(Unsplash)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During Chaitra Navratri – the nine-day festival, the nine forms of Maa Durgha are worshipped on each day of the festival. The nine avatars of Goddess Durga are Maa Shailputri, Maa Brahmcharini, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Maa Skandmata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kaalratri, Maa Mahagauri and Maa Siddhidatri.

ALSO READ: Chaitra Navratri 2023: Celebrity-inspired looks for nine days

As we gear up to celebrate the festival, let’s have the look at the different bhogs that are offered to the nine forms of Maa Durga, on each day of Chaitra Navratri:

Day 1: On the first day of Chaitra Navratri, Maa Shailputri is worshipped by offering desi ghee at the foot of the goddess. It is believed that the offering can bless the devotee with a lif devoid of illness and pain.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Day 2: Maa Brahmacharini is a lover of simple food and bhog, and hence an offering of sugar and fruits are offered to the goddess. This is believed to bestow the family members with longevity.

Day 3: An offering of milk, sweets and kheer is offered to the fierce avatar of Maa Durga on the third day of the festival. Maa Chandraghanta is believed to ride a lion and destroy all things evil.

Day 4: Maa Kushmanda is believed to have created the entire universe – also known as Brahmanda. Devotees keep fast on this day and offer malpua to the goddess.

Day 5: On the fifth day of Chaitra Navratri, Maa Shandamata is worshipped with a bhog of bananas. It is believed that the bhog can keep the devotees healthy and fit.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Day 6: Honey is offered as a bhog to the sixth avatar of Maa Durga – Maa Katyayani, on the sixth day of the festival.

Day 7: Maa Kaalratri is offered with jaggery, and sweets made of jaggery. This prasad is also offered to Brahmins on the seventh day.

Day 8: Maa Mahagauri is worshipped on the eighth day by offering the goddess with coconut as bhog.

Day 9: Til or sesame seeds is offered to Maa Siddhidatri on the ninth and the final day of the festival. It is believed that the goddess blesses the devotees and protects them and their family members from unfortunate incidents.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON