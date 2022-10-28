Chhath Puja 2022: List of all the prasad items offered to Chhathi Maiya

The holy festival of Chhath Puja is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm in Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha and eastern parts of Uttar Pradesh. The festival will begin on the fourth day (Chaturthi) of Shukla Paksha in the Kartik month with Nahay Khay (October 28) and conclude on the seventh day (Saptami) of the month with Usha Arghya (October 31). To honour Chhathi Maiya, the devotees prepare a variety of meals and prasad. The majority of the prasad is made with ghee, jaggery, and wheat flour, which are all high in proteins. On Chhath Puja, many different sorts of delicacies and sweets are prepared, but some of the most well-known ones include Thekua, Rasia Kheer, and fruits. (Also read: Chhath Puja 2022 prasad recipes )

Thekua: Thekua is the most significant prasad offered by worshippers at Chhath Puja. It is prepared with flour, ghee, and jaggery and is necessary for the puja to be complete. Since Chhath is observed during winter, devotees offer thekua and jaggery as it is considered beneficial for health during cold weather.

Rasia-Kheer: It is one of the most special prasad that is prepared on the second day of Chhath Puja known as 'Kharna'. Jaggery, milk, and arwa chawal are used to make the rasia-kheer that the vratis consume as prasad before beginning their 36-hour nirjala fast (without water).

Banana: In Chhath Puja, a bunch of bananas is offered to Chhathi Maiya as a form of prasad, which has a unique significance. Banana is also believed to be the favourite fruit of Lord Vishnu. In the Chhathi Maiya puja, raw bananas are brought home and cooked.

Coconut: Offering coconuts are considered auspicious in the festival of Chhath. It is offered as prasad as it contains a variety of nutritive components that help to strengthen immunity and fight cough and cold.

Sugarcane: Sugarcane must be included in all Arghya offerings made by worshippers. It is considered an important prasad offered to Chhathi Maiya, and it is also said that the crop can only be grown with the help of the sun. As a result, on Chhath, the freshest produce is offered to the god.

Dabh lemon: Chhath Mata is also offered a unique variety of lemon called a dabh lemon in prasad. It has a large, yellow exterior and a red inside. Dabh lemon is considered good for health and protects from illnesses.

Special rice laddoo: During the Chhath Puja, special rice ladoos are also served as prasad. They are made using unique rice that is created from multiple paddy layers. It is customary to give Chhathi Maiya special rice ladoos as "bhog" since it is believed that it is vital to serve the new crop of rice to the Sun first.

