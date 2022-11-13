Children’s Day 2022: Unique gifts for your kids

Children’s Day 2022: The special day is almost here. Every year, Children’s Day is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all across the country. Children are the future of the country and it should be ensured that they receive the right kind of education and a healthy childhood. Children's Day creates awareness on the importance of access to proper education for children all throughout the world. Children’s day is celebrated in India on November 14 every year. It is celebrated on that day to commemorate the birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of the country. Jawaharlal Nehru, adorably called as Chacha Nehru, had a living relationship with children. He also believed in the strength of knowledge and created awareness for education to all.

On Children’s Day, Jawaharlal Nehru is remembered, and his teachings are reiterated. Children also celebrate the day with poems, dance, music, artworks and a lot of merry. While children are special for each and every day of the year, Children’s Day is that time of the year when they are showered with a lot of love and affection from their parents and loved ones. We have curated a list of unique gifts that you can gift your child on this day and celebrate them.

Plants: Gifting a potted plant to a child will teach him the importance of taking care, building responsibilities and learning to embrace life. They can also observe how their care and affection can make a plant grow healthier.

Books: The world of knowledge hides in books. More a child reads, more mature he gets with time. Gifting a book to a child and instilling in them the habit of reading is something that all parents must do.

Recipe: What about instead of anything materialistic, on this Children’s Day you pass on a special recipe to your child? Remind them the importance of learning life skills, such as cooking, and cook with their favourite preparation together.

Puzzles: Tease their mind with an intense puzzle. Or get themselves a board game that you can enjoy with everyone in the house.

Piggy bank: It is important to teach kids the value of saving. This Children’s Day, gift them a piggy bank and teach them to save every penny they can in that. At the end of the year, they can have a look at how much they saved.

