Children's day recipes: 5 tasty recipes for kids with a healthy twist

One of the most special days of the year for kids is children’s day, which is dedicated entirely to celebrating the happiness of children. They are very precious and their happy presence in our lives fills our days with laughter and fun. To make this day more memorable for your kids, you can take them out, bring new toys or just spend some quality time with them. However, the easiest way to bring a smile to their face is food. Every child loves chocolaty, cheesy and colourful dishes. Celebrate this day with your children and pamper them by making these healthy recipes which are super delicious and packed with a lot of nutrients and vitamins. (Also read: Children's day: Tips to take care of your child's mental health )

Uttapam pizza

(Recipe by Instagram/@kanak_gurnani)

Uttapam pizza recipe(Unsplash)

Ingredients:

Idli Dosa Batter - 2 cups

Olive Oil - 2-3 tbsp

Onion - 1 small

Sweet Corn - 2 tbsp

Capsicum - 1

Tomato - 1/2

Salt to taste

Black Pepper - 1/2 tsp

Chilli Flakes - as per taste

Oregano - as per taste

Pizza Sauce - 1 Cup

Pizza Cheese - 1 Cup

Method:

1. Heat a tbsp of olive oil. Add onions, saute for few seconds and then add rest of the vegetables. Saute on high flame for 2 minutes. Add salt, black pepper, oregano & chilli flakes. Give it a mix. Let the mixture cool down.

2. In the same pan pour ladle full of idli dosa batter and spread it thick for like Uttapam. Cover & cook 2 minutes. Switch off the flame.

3. Flip & spread pizza sauce, some cheese, vegetables, more cheese, oregano & chilli flakes.

4. Spread some olive oil & cover & cook on low flame for 2 minutes.

5. After 2 minutes check it once & move it on tawa so that it cooks evenly. Cover & cook another 2 minutes. Serve hot.

2. Choco almond muffin

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Choco almond muffin recipe(istockphoto)

Ingredients:

Cocoa powder 4 tablespoons

Refined flour coarsely ground 2 tablespoons

Almonds chopped 10-12

Eggs 4

Sugar 1 cup

Refined flour (maida) 3 tablespoons

Butter melted 4 tablespoons

Method:

1. Preheat oven to 180ºC. Break eggs into a bowl.

2. Add sugar and blend with a hand blender till frothy. Sieve refined flour and cocoa powder into a bowl. Add coarsely ground almonds and mix.

3. Add this flour mixture gradually to the eggs, mixing with the blender continuously. Add melted butter and mix.

4. Pour the batter into muffin moulds till half full. Sprinkle chopped almonds on top and bake in the preheated oven for twenty to twenty-five minutes. Serve hot.

3. Cheese balls

(Recipe by Chef Ranveer Brar)

Cheese balls recipe(istockphoto)

Ingredients:

1 Large Potato, boiled

½ Cup Refined Flour

¼ tsp Black Pepper Powder

½ tsp Garam Masala

½ Cup Cheese, grated

Salt, to taste

¼ Cup Water

Fresh Coriander, chopped

Other ingredients

Oil, for frying

½ Cup Bread Crumbs

Method:

1. Mash the potato in a mixing bowl, add in refined flour, black pepper powder, garam masala, cheese and salt. Mix well and add water.

2. Make thick paste dough, add coriander and mix.

3. Form lemon-sized balls from the dough.

4. Heat oil for deep frying. Dab the balls in the bread crumbs, deep fry in oil till golden and crisp.

5. Serve hot with sauce.

4. Tofu and vegetable burger

(Recipe by Instagram/@annabelkarmel)

Tofu and vegetable burger recipe(pexels)

Ingredients:

60g carrot, peeled and grated

30g red pepper, diced

100g chestnut mushrooms chopped

40g red onion, diced

1 tbsp fresh thyme, chopped

40g Panko breadcrumbs

1 egg yolk

100g form tofu, diced

25g Parmesan, grated

Method:

1. Put all the ingredients into a processor and whiz until the mixture is finely chopped.

2. Shape into 16 mini burgers. Coat in flour.

3. Heat a little sunflower oil in a frying pan. Fry on both sides for 3 to 4 minutes until golden and serve with tomato sauce.

4. Healthy chocolate bar

(Recipe by Instagram/@begin.health)

Healthy chocolate bar recipe(istockphoto)

Ingredients:

4 cups organic sprouted oats

¼ cup ground flaxseed

1 teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon salt

¼ cup coconut oil, melted

¼ cup honey

2 ripe bananas, mashed

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 egg

½ cup mini chocolate chips

Method:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Spray a 9×13-inch baking dish with cooking spray or line it with parchment, and spray the parchment.

2. Stir the oats, flaxseed, cinnamon, and salt together in a large bowl.

3. Whisk melted coconut oil, honey, mashed banana, and vanilla. Whisk in the egg.

4. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry and stir until well combined. Stir in the mini chocolate chips. Spread the mixture evenly into the pan.

5. Bake for 30 minutes, until set and lightly golden. Let cool completely and then refrigerate for at least 2 hours before cutting into bars.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter