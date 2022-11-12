Children's Day: Famous quotes by Jawaharlal Nehru to share as wishes, SMS, WhatsApp messages, Facebook status

Earlier, Children’s Day was celebrated in India on November 20, the day World Children’s Day is celebrated by the United Nations but after the death of India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, a resolution was passed in the Indian Parliament to mark his birthday i.e. November 14 as Children’s Day or Bal Diwas. Adorably referred to as Chacha Nehru, Jawaharlal Nehru believed that children are the future of the country and the foundation of a society.

He was a great advocate for children’s right and for an all-inclusive education system where knowledge is accessible to all. With Children's Day just around the corner, here are some inspiring quotes by India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru to share as wishes, SMS, WhatsApp messages or Facebook status on Bal Diwas:

1. “The policy of being too cautious is the greatest risk of all.”

2. “Life is like a game of cards. The hand that is dealt you is determinism; the way you play it is free will.”

3. “Evil unchecked grows, evil tolerated poisons the whole system.”

4. “We live in a wonderful world that is full of beauty, charm and adventure. There is no end to the adventures we can have if only we seek them with our eyes open.”

5. “Culture is the widening of the mind and of the spirit.”

6. “Politics and Religion are obsolete. The time has come for Science and Spirituality.”

7. “Time is not measured by the passing of yaers but by what one does, what one feels, and what one achieves.”

8. "Children are like buds in a garden and should be carefully and lovingly nurtured, as they are the future of the nation and the citizens of tomorrow."

9. "The children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country."

10. "Only through right education can a better order of society be built up."