Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Festivals / Cold moon: Here's when you can watch the last, longest full moon of the year
festivals

Cold moon: Here's when you can watch the last, longest full moon of the year

The December full moon is also known as the Cold Moon and as it peaks tonight, the Selenophile in us can't keep calm. If you are a stargazer like us, here's when, where and how you can watch the last and the longest full moon of 2021
A full moon glows through tree branches and behind clouds Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Hokkaido, Japan. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Updated on Dec 19, 2021 09:27 PM IST
ByZarafshan Shiraz, Delhi

According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, a full Moon shone on Saturday night, December 18, 2021, at 11:32 p.m. EST which will appear full for three days. It means that around this time, from Friday evening through Monday morning, we will enjoy a full moon weekend but what is special about this Cold Moon or the December full moon is that as it peaks tonight, it will be the last and the longest full moon of 2021 hence, the Selenophile in us can't keep calm.

When to watch the Cold Moon?

NASA informed, “The Moon will be in the sky for a total of 15 hours 33 minutes, with 14 hours 34 minutes of this when the Sun is down, making Saturday evening into Sunday morning, Dec. 18 to 19, the longest full Moon night of the year. The Moon will appear full for three days around this time, from Friday evening through Monday morning, making this a full Moon weekend.”

The Cold Moon is also known as the Frost Moon or the Winter Moon, since it is the last full moon of December's cold and lengthy nights before the winter solstice or the longest night of the year in the Northern Hemisphere. Owing to the ancient druid traditions of harvesting mistletoe from oak trees, the old Europeans called the Cold Moon as the Oak Moon.

RELATED STORIES

Where and how to watch the Cold Moon?

As per Noah Petro, chief of NASA's planetary geology, geophysics and geochemistry lab, people should get out whenever they can to look at the moon. “There is an instant when the moon is its fullest, but we can't perceive that with the naked eye," he shared while adding that the moon will still appear full to our eyes, a day after peak illumination. 

Pointing out that moon watchers should stake out a spot and look up and east, away from tall buildings and bright lights or obstructions, Petro asserted, "It may be cloudy in one place so if you can't get out Saturday, get out Sunday.”

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

Top Mobile Deals

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
moon national aeronautics and space administration nasa northern hemisphere
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live
Covid Cases India
Ashes 2021, Australia vs England 2nd Test
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP