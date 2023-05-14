Mother’s Day 2023: India’s popular content creators make their mums their muse

We’ve seen videos of these content creators taking the social media world by storm. And quite often they depict those oh-so-relatable moments with their mothers. Some of these content creators even bring their moms from the real to reel as they accomplish their journey of amassing maximum views and likes. On International Mother’s Day 2023, Kusha Kapila, Ankush Bahuguna, Dolly Singh, and Chabi Gupta tell us how their mothers have been their muse while they made us laugh, cry, share, and pin-point the sass of our mothers, too! Kusha Kapila, Ankush Bahuguna, Chabi Gupta and Dolly Singh share some candid moments with their mothers.

Kusha Kapila feels her mother, Rita Kapila is more animated than her own impressions of her mum in her videos.

“A lot of people think my version of my mum (in my videos) is exaggerated. Little do they know my mum is even more animated in real life (laughs),” says Kusha Kapila, adding, “My mother is always at it with her one-liners and reality checks. And I use them for my content.”

Loved for her mimicry of her mother in her Insta reels, Kapila adds: “My mom is just hilarious, especially during the video calls. Having experienced her sass in generous bouts while growing up, it’s only fair to include that very integral part of my life into my content... She used to be very strict earlier but now we’re legit friends. She is at the core of my content and any time I feel like I am in a crisis, I know that she will talk me out of it. She is very entertaining!”

Ankush Bahuguna shares his mother, Manju Bahuguna keeps him grounded, both on and off screen.

“Be it improv or our brainstorming sessions, my mother is super creative. A lot of her actual one-liners actually compel me to create more,” says Ankush Bahuguna, whose mother regularly joins him in his YouTube and Instagram videos. He goes on to confess that in reality he started his makeup channel as a tribute to his mother: “She never did any makeup. I began experimenting on her, and slowly became who I am. Be it my content, or acting, or makeup skills, the entire credit goes to her because mothers today are no longer those sacrificial Mother India figures we used to see in Bollywood. They are savage, sassy, and relatable people who have no qualms in humbling us. And mine always keeps me grounded, both on and off screen (laughs).”

Dolly Singh’s first character, Raju ki Mummy, was inspired by her own mother, Rajbala Singh.

“My first character, Raju ki mummy, was fully inspired by my mother. Infact, my father would see it and exclaim, ‘Dolly ki Mummy’,” recalls Dolly Singh, sharing how much she’s inspired by her mother whenever creating her social media content. “I just love being in videos with her.... Growing up as a middle-class Indian, all of our mothers seem to have been cut from the same cloth, and to be able to look up to her as my inspiration to cater to the masses is something that I just love! I love her and I love emulating her for content,” she adds.

Chabi Gupta credits her mother, Anita Gupta as her inspiration for everything in life.

“My YouTube and Insta pages were started as a way to establish my mother as a content creator, more than myself,” reveals Chabi Gupta, whose accounts are replete with her mother’s sharp quips and funny reactions. “We come from a very small town of Gumla (in Jharkhand) where women’s opinions are naturally suppressed. But, I have seen my mother’s eye for things. Her ability to make things happen is amazing! She is the catalyst for my work, and has helped me build credibility that can’t be questioned. She is my inspiration, my muse, and my project — all rolled in one,” adds Gupta, opinioning how mothers are now coming forward to create content: “My mother’s creative edge, her jokes, even her love has fuelled my entire journey. The followers, likes, shares, everything is more hers than mine!”

