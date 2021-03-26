Coronavirus hits Holi parties: Event planners cry foul

With a host of Holi parties getting cancelled in Delhi-NCR at the 11th hour, after the new guidelines, event planners cry foul about the losses they have to incur. From refunds, to cancellations, they are doing it all. The Centre, had advised several states and union territories to impose restrictions on celebrations under Section 22 of the Disaster Management Act.

“It’s extremely exhausting as an event planner to not be able to execute plans you work on day after day, made after the constant fluctuations of government guidelines and consumer behaviour. But we still understand the need of the hour, embracing the challenges of entering a new era of the service industry,” says, Vibhore Bhargava, from the company, EYP Creations Pvt Ltd, that was set to organise Holi Crazy festival in two cities, Jaipur, and Delhi. But, as per new guidelines had to cancel their events keeping the safety of citizens in mind.

Vishesh Khatri, founder, Backyard Sports Club, whose Holi event was also slated to take place, says: “While we appreciate government taking necessary steps in the wake of Covid-19, It also is very important for the Government to support live events industry in such crisis. We believe there could have been better ways to ensure proper safety is maintained and could have worked in tandem to make things work.Hoping for a better tomorrow.”

Another events curator Anuj Soni, who had to return money because of cancellation of events, says: “The guidelines issued by the government are like the funny punches in a comedy show.We have done so much including following lockdown norms, suffering huge losses, not hosting events for months, for our safety from Covid-19. But there seems to be no respite for us.”

Jai Ambawat, owner, GamesForest Club, Gurugram, who was set to host Holi event Sangria 2021 after a successful bash in 2019, says: “We were very excited for hosting it in 2021. Losses financially hue hai. Last year it got cancelled because of Covid and this year, too. Our brand value has been impacted immensely because of this. I’ll have to create my business again. Bahut problems face karni pad rahi hai. The excitement among people has also gone down. Corporate footfall mein kami hai.”

And for those that are continuing with their event, they have toned out their parties and even cancelled DJ parties. Deepak Narang, from AARamgarh farms, Gurugram, says: “We are now doing only Brunch with live music. Taking very limited bookings to maintain social distancing and adhering to all Covid compliances. We have cancelled the DJ party.”

