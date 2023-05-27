Dhumavati Jayanti 2023: Wishes, images, and message to share with loved ones

Dhumavati Jayanti, observed on May 28 this year, is a significant day dedicated to the worship and glorification of Goddess Dhumavati. The name 'Dhumavati' symbolizes her ability to defeat demons by emitting powerful smoke. As the seventh goddess among the ten Mahavidyas, she is revered for her role in dispelling distress, frustration, and mental anguish. Associated with inauspiciousness, she is depicted as an aged, unattractive widow, and is often depicted in a cremation ground riding a horseless chariot. Devotees seek her blessings to overcome hardships and find relief from misfortune and adversity.

Dhumavati Jayanti marks the auspicious celebration of the divine goddess Dhumavati, a form of Devi associated with transformation and overcoming obstacles. (HT photo)

Dhumavati Jayanti holds significance for individuals who are single, including widows and bachelors, as they honour and celebrate the occasion. In terms of nature and appearance, Goddess Dhumavati is often likened to Goddess Alakshmi and Goddess Jyeshta. This comparison highlights certain aspects and characteristics that they share, emphasizing the uniqueness and symbolism associated with Goddess Dhumavati. (Also read: Dhumavati Jayanti 2023: Date, history, significance )

Dhumavati Jayanti 2023 Wishes, Images, Greetings and Messages:

May the auspicious occasion of Dhumavati Jayanti bring you wisdom, strength, and inner peace. Wishing you a blessed day!

Dhumavati Jayanti will be celebrated on May 28 this year (HT Photo)

On the joyous occasion of Dhumavati Jayanti, may the divine blessings of Goddess Dhumavati guide you towards enlightenment and protect you from all obstacles. Happy Jayanti!

Dhumavati Jayanti is a sacred observance dedicated to the worship of Goddess Dhumavati. (HT photo)

May the divine energy of Goddess Dhumavati fill your life with positivity, courage, and abundance. Wishing you a blissful Dhumavati Jayanti!

The name 'Dhumavati' refers to her ability to ward off demons by emitting powerful smokes. (HT photo)

May the grace of Goddess Dhumavati illuminate your path and bring you peace, prosperity, and happiness. Wishing you a blessed Dhumavati Jayanti.

May the divine vibrations of Dhumavati Jayanti purify your mind, body, and soul, and may you be blessed with divine guidance and eternal bliss. Happy Dhumavati Jayanti!

Goddess Dhumavati is one of the ten Mahavidyas. (HT photo)

Sending heartfelt wishes on Dhumavati Jayanti. May the wisdom and grace of Goddess Dhumavati be your guiding light, helping you overcome obstacles and find inner peace.

On this auspicious day of Dhumavati Jayanti, may you find solace in the divine presence of Goddess Dhumavati and may all your wishes be fulfilled. Have a blessed Jayanti!

People, including widows and bachelors, honor Dhumavati on this day. (HT photo)

May the divine energy of Dhumavati Jayanti awaken the dormant powers within you and empower you to face life's challenges with grace and resilience. Happy Jayanti!

Dhumavati Jayanti offers a chance to find inner strength and overcome obstacles. (HT photo)

May Goddess Dhumavati shower her divine blessings upon you on the sacred day of Dhumavati Jayanti. May she protect you from hardships and lead you towards spiritual growth.