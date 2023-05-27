Dhumavati Jayanti 2023: Every year, Dhumavati Jayanti is celebrated during this time to pray to vanquish the foes that exist in our lives. Usually, celebrated by single people in society, including widows and bachelors, Dhumavati Jayanti worships the seventh goddess of the ten mahavidyas. Celebrated on the Shukla Paksha Ashtami of the Jyeshta month, Goddess Dhumavati is said to be a pale and unhealthy widow woman who rides a horseless chariot in a cremation ground. However, despite her appearance, she is believed to bless her devotees and help them get rid of sinners. As Dhumavati Jayanti comes near, here is a look at the details of the auspicious day that we should know about. Dhumavati Jayanti 2023: Date, history, significance(Pinterest)

Date:

Dhumavati Jayanti will be celebrated on May 28 this year. In nature and appearance, Goddess Dhumavati is compared with Goddess Alakshmi and Goddess Jyeshta as well.

History:

According to Hindu mythology, one time Goddess Parvati was extremely hungry, and to satiate her hunger, she swallowed Lord Shiva. However, after the request of lord shiva, she disgorged him. Following this incident, Lord Shiva rejected her and cursed her to take the form of a widow. Unlike other mahavidyas, Goddess Dhumavati is depicted as an ugly, old and pale widow who wears dirty torn clothes and has messy hair. She does not wear any jewellery, and has two trembling hands with a winnowing basket to provide knowledge to others.

Significance:

Despite the appearance, Goddess Dhumavati is known for getting rid of misery, pain, distress, frustration and mental agonies from the lives of her devotees. On this day, devotees wake up early with the sunrise and start preparing for the puja. The worship of Goddess Dhumavati is done at a remote location. It is believed that offering black sesame seeds wrapped in black cloth to the goddess helps in seeking her blessings.

