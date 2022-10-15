DilliDiwaliDhoom: Where’s the card party tonight!

It’s not just the craze of shopping that has taken over Delhi ahead of Diwali, but also the crazy love for card parties that has returned in full throttle! When it comes to celebrating the big festival, Delhiites sure know how to throw a bash with the cards in picture. And as the festivities return to the city, after two dreary years of Covid curbs, so have the big scale card parties. From corporate set-ups to social circles, there’s a card party planned in almost every group that one could be part of. This makes the event managers share how the party plans of Delhiites are keeping them busy, as they attend numerous calls from excited people wanting to organise a memorable gathering to mark the return of #DilliStyle card party.

Grand is the word, for dilwale Dilliwale

“I love Diwali, and this whole month that is filled with festivities. So I especially contacted an event planner to organise a card party on the terrace of our place,” says Chanakya Arora, a Delhi-based businessman, adding, “We have asked for traditional festive decoration, and wish to call an artiste for a live performance.” And for those who are visiting their family in the Capital, are not leaving any option to make most of this time. Take for instance, Abhishek Mishra, a student at a Hyderabad-based university whose family is in Dwarka, and he says, “I’m coming home for Diwali holidays, and my family has a big plan for celebrations! We’re going to leave no stone unturned to make it a grand affair because yeh Diwali wali feel toh two years ke baad ab real lag rahi hai.”

‘Comedians and influencers in demand’

“We have received quite a lot of enquiries and have many card parties lined up. Pehle celebrities zyada demand me the because everyone wanted their party to get talked about. But aajkal kaafi log comedians and influencers ko bulana chahte hain, khaaskar offices mein! Yeh sab log famous toh hote hain and inka appearance budget is also relatively less,” shares Abhiram Singh, from ShowTime Events in Uttam Nagar. Agreeing to this, Rahul Rathore from Neer Event Management in Udyog Vihar, Gurugram. He adds, “We already have a couple of performances planned for the Diwali parties this year. We deal mostly in corporate events, and have been asked to do the festive decor, Diwali gifts, and even offer team building services because after Covid and work from home, everyone is feeling a little jaded and festivals are the best time to bond with colleagues.”

Diwali festivities are somewhat incomplete without a card party, and most of these are going lavish this time around. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Casino theme in trend!

Besides the Diwali decor in offices, those organising card parties at their homes are looking for quirky themes. “Ghar pe log chaahte hain ki casino theme ka decor ho jay,” Abhiram Singh adds. Adding to this Madhav Singh, owner of Showmaqers, in Chhattarpur, says, “At the social events we are organising, casino theme kaafi vogue mein hai! People organising Diwali bash at home alongside card parties are also demanding for themes like Red&Black. Some hosts have also demanded for performance of playback singers to keep their guests entertained.”

Planners on the look out for private villas, farms

Traditional festive decor replete with vibrant wall hangings and Rajasthani motifs might be adorning the next card party you visit. Himanshu Rajput, from Xeel Events in Janakpuri, explains, “Client-to-client requirement pe decor depend karta hai. Humara decor pura thematic hota hai, especially for Diwali. Abhi jaise humara ek event plan ho arha hai for a farmhouse in Chhattarpur, jismein decoration pe kafi emphasis hai. Alongwith flowers and diya that reflect the Diwali spirit, we’re also installing a casino table for the real gamble feels.” In addition, Rahul Rathore from Kimpioa Events, in Rohini, says, “Logo ke kaafi calls aa rahe hain party organise karwane ke liye and maximum logo ko apne party ke liye private villa, farmhouse ya pool area chahiye jismei 25-30 log aa sakein.”

Author tweets Anu_95m

