Diwali 2021: Shilpa Shetty wishes for ‘positivity, happiness, gratitude, love, and smiles’

The festival of lights is almost here. Every year, Diwali is celebrated around October or November. This year, Diwali will be celebrated on November 4. The festival of lights marks the invitation of wealth and prosperity to come home. The houses deck up in colours and lights and people are filled with happiness.

The ancient Hindu festival was first celebrated when Lord Rama returned from his 14 years of exile to Ayodhya, with wife Sita, brother Lakshmana and Hanuman, after defeating King Ravana in Lanka. To commemorate the auspicious event, Diwali is still celebrated all over the country with a whole lot of grandeur and pomp.

The festivities have already reached the homes of the celebrities of the tinsel town. From sharing tips on how to stay healthy to how to deck up in our best attires, the Bollywood celebrities have been sharing their views on their social media profiles, for their fans to refer.

Shilpa Shetty, who is celebrating Diwali with her family this year, shared a warm wish for her fans on Instagram. On Tuesday, Shilpa shared a stunning shot of herself, basking in the Diwali vibes of diyas, lights and love and wrote a heartwarming post on all that she is wishing for Diwali.

In the picture, Shilpa can be seen adorning a pink ethnic attire, embroidered and handwoven with silver and white zari. To add to the festive vibes around, Shilpa held a golden lamp on her hands with the fire lit. She looked away from the camera as she smiled for the picture.

“As the Festival of Lights begins… light up your lives with positivity, happiness, gratitude, love, and smiles… Happy Dhanteras, Happy Diwali. Stay healthy, stay happy," Shilpa accompanied her picture with these words. Take a look:

Diwali is the celebration of happiness, love and togetherness. From decking up in our best attires to decking up our homes, this is the time to celebrate with family and friends and indulge in the mouth smacking sweets.

