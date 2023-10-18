Durga Puja calendar 2023: Significance, celebrations of each day of Durga Puja, rituals and all you need to know

Durga Puja, the auspicious Hindu festival, is just around the corner. The festival of Durga Puja, often referred to as Durgotsava honours the goddess Durga. The term Durgotsava refers to the entire five-day festival, which is observed as Shashthi, Maha Saptami, Maha Ashtami, Maha Navami and Vijayadashami. Every year, Bengalis all over the world greet the goddess with the widest smile as the melodious strains of 'Bajlo Tomar Alor Benu' fill the air. For Bengalis, Durga Puja is the most anticipated festival of the year. It is nothing short of a carnival, with breathtakingly beautiful pandals displayed throughout the cities, the resonant sound of the dhaak, clusters of brilliant white kaash phool, people dressed in vibrant attire and a whole gastronomic feast! From dates to rituals, scroll down to know more about this significant occasion. (Also read: Durga Puja 2023: When is Durga Puja? Find out the dates, puja timings, complete 5-day calendar, and all you need to know )

Significance and celebrations of each day of Durga Puja

Durga Puja calendar 2023: Significance, celebrations, puja rituals and more(Unsplash/Tarikul Raana)

This year the auspicious festival of Durga Puja will be celebrated with much pomp and fanfare from October 20 to October 24. Scroll down to know the dates and significance of each day.

Durga Puja Day 1: Shashthi

Shashti, the first day of the celebration, falls on Friday, October 20. On this day, major celebrations and social gatherings begin. In temples and pandals, Goddess Durga is welcomed and the festivities kick in. Most people start pandal-hopping from this day, if not earlier, as the pandals are prepared to receive the enthusiastic crowds. The Puja rituals are extensive and intricate. Mantras, shlokas and arati are sung along with Vedic chants and several Sanskrit recitations from the Devi Mahatmya scripture are also included in the worship.

Durga Puja Day 2: Saptami

Saptami, also known as Durga Saptami, Kolabou Puja will be marked on Saturday, October 21. This day is known as Pran Pratishthaan when the pandit is believed to revive the idols by repeating mantras from the sacred texts. A young banana plant, also known as a kola bou, is carried in a short procession to a local river where it is bathed before being covered in a saree. Other rituals on this day include bathing the goddess, choosing a priest, performing aarti, reciting passages about Durga going to war, and participating in group meditation.

Durga Puja Day 3: Ashtami

The day of Ashtami, also known as Durga Ashtami, Kumari Puja or Sandhi Puja, is observed on Sunday, October 22. The puja performed on this day is intended to prepare the Goddess for her confrontation with Mahishasura. When Ashtami ends and Navami begins, the well-known Sandhi Puja is performed, during which the Goddess offers one hundred and eight lotuses and one hundred and eight lamps are lit. It's interesting to note that the last 24 minutes of Ashtami and the first 24 minutes of Navami are considered Sandhikhan, and it was during this time that Maa Durga also killed Chanda and Munda, two of Mahishasura's allies who had flanked her. The evenings of Maha Ashtami are marked by the customary dhunuchi naach, accompanied by the pulsating tune of the dhaak.

Durga Puja Day 4: Navami

Maha Navami, often referred to as Durga Balidan or Navami Homa, is the day when good triumphs over evil. It will be observed on Monday, October 23. The battle between Goddess Durga and the demon Mahishasura is said to have ended on this day, with Maa Durga emerging triumphant. People get up early on this day to take a bath or do Mahasnan before praying to the goddess.

Durga Puja Day 5: Dashami

Dashami, also known as Durga Visarjan, Vijayadashami or Sindoor Utsav, is celebrated on Tuesday, October 24. The last day of Durga Puja, which falls on Dussehra, is marked by a variety of customs. On this day, women carry sweets to the pandals and touch the feet of the idols before offering them. They also apply sindoor or vermillion powder, which is highly revered in the Hindu religion, to both the idols and themselves. This powder is believed to have fertility-enhancing properties and to bring good luck in marriage.

