Eid 2025 moon sighting: Shawwal crescent seen in Philippines, Bangsamoro Grand Mufti confirms March 31 as Eid-ul-Fitr

ByZarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi
Mar 30, 2025 08:07 PM IST

Eid 2025 moon sighting: Shawwal crescent moon has been sighted in Philippines, Bangsamoro Grand Mufti confirms March 31 as Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 celebration.

Eid 2025 moon sighting: The much-awaited Eid-ul-Fitr festivities in the Bangsamoro region of Philippines are set to begin on Monday, March 31, 2025, as confirmed by the Bangsamoro Grand Mufti, Sheikh Abdulrauf A Guialani. The announcement came after the official Moon Sighting Team successfully observed the crescent moon on Sunday, signaling the end of Ramadan and the start of Shawwal.

Eid 2025 moon sighting: Shawwal crescent seen in Philippines, Bangsamoro Grand Mufti confirms Muslims will mark Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations on March 31.(File Photo)
Eid 2025 moon sighting: Shawwal crescent seen in Philippines, Bangsamoro Grand Mufti confirms Muslims will mark Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations on March 31.(File Photo)

[Also read: Security amped up in Delhi and Mumbai amid bomb threats as Muslims gear up for Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 festivities in India]

A well-coordinated moon sighting

The moon sighting process was conducted meticulously, with teams stationed at strategic locations under the leadership of the Bangsamoro Mufti. The confirmation of the new moon’s appearance is a cherished tradition that determines the official start of Eid celebrations across the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

In recognition of the significance of Eid-ul-Fitr, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has officially declared April 01, 2025, a regular holiday across the Philippines. This nationwide observance allows Muslims and non-Muslims alike to celebrate and reflect on the values of unity, compassion, and gratitude.

A time for prayer, reflection and joy

As families prepare for the special Eid prayers, the excitement builds for a day filled with festive gatherings, delicious feasts and heartfelt reunions. Traditional Filipino-Muslim delicacies, including pastil, rendang and dudol, will take center stage at dining tables, fostering a sense of togetherness and community.

With the moon sighting confirmed and preparations in full swing, the spirit of Eid is set to bring peace, joy, and prosperity to millions. Eid Mubarak!

Follow Us On