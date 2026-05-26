Eid Al-Adha 2026 date: Is Bakrid on May 27 or May 28? Know when the festival will be celebrated in India, Saudi Arabia

Eid Al-Adha 2026: Eid al-Adha, also called Bakrid or Eid-ul-Zuha, is among the most significant festivals celebrated in Islam. In 2026, the festival is expected to be observed across most parts of India on Thursday, May 28, after the crescent moon marking the beginning of Dhul Hijjah was not sighted on the anticipated date. Following this, both the Centre and several state governments updated their holiday announcements.

Eid Al-Adha 2026: Muslims perform the Eid al-Adha morning prayer around the Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, at the Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca.(AFP)

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The date of Eid al-Adha is decided according to the Islamic lunar calendar and depends on the sighting of the crescent moon that signals the start of Dhul Hijjah, the final month of the Islamic year. (Also read: Ekadashi May 2026 date: Padmini Ekadashi shubh muhurat, significance, fast timings, rituals )

Why did confusion arise over the date

Initial predictions indicated that Bakrid might fall on May 27. However, later confirmations from religious organisations and moon sighting committees stated that the Dhul Hijjah moon was not visible in many parts of India, pushing the festival to May 28 in most regions.

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{{^usCountry}} Islamic scholars and religious authorities noted that the crescent moon for Zil Hajj was not sighted on the evening of May 18. The Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid also confirmed that the moon had not been seen in most parts of the country, leading to the revised celebration date. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Islamic scholars and religious authorities noted that the crescent moon for Zil Hajj was not sighted on the evening of May 18. The Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid also confirmed that the moon had not been seen in most parts of the country, leading to the revised celebration date. {{/usCountry}}

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Muslims perform prayers at Jama Masjid on the occasion of Eid al-Adha (HT)

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As a result, Muslims across India are expected to celebrate Eid al-Adha on May 28 with special prayers, Qurbani rituals and family gatherings. However, some areas, including Jammu and Kashmir, may observe the festival on May 27 based on local moon-sighting traditions.

The Personnel Ministry also issued a statement on May 22 announcing that central government offices in Delhi and New Delhi would remain closed on May 28 for Id-ul-Zuha instead of May 27.

Gulf nations confirm Bakrid date

Several Gulf nations, including Saudi Arabia, Malaysia and Indonesia, have officially confirmed that Eid al-Adha will be celebrated on May 27 this year.

As per the Islamic lunar calendar, Eid al-Adha falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah. Following moon-sighting announcements, Saudi Arabia declared May 27 as the date for Bakrid celebrations, with many Gulf countries and other Muslim-majority nations expected to observe the festival on the same day.

Significance of Eid al-Adha

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Known as the ‘Festival of Sacrifice’, Eid al-Adha honours the devotion and obedience of Prophet Ibrahim towards God.

According to Islamic beliefs, Prophet Ibrahim was prepared to sacrifice his son Ismail after receiving God’s command. Before the sacrifice took place, God replaced Ismail with an animal for sacrifice. The festival symbolises faith, devotion and complete submission to divine will.

The occasion also coincides with the annual Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca, one of the five pillars of Islam, making it one of the holiest periods in the Islamic calendar.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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