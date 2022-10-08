Eid Milad-Un-Nabi 2022: Date, significance, celebration of the Islamic festival

Eid Milad-Un-Nabi 2022: Eid Milad-Un-Nabi or Eid-e-Milad: is observed on Rabi'al-awwal, the third month of Islamic calendar by Muslims all over the world. Also known as Eid-e-Milad or Mawlid, the occasion marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, founder of Islam and believed to be a messenger of God by Muslims. Islam's sacred scripture. Prophet Muhammad was born in 570 AD in Mecca and died in 632 AD in Medina. (Also read: Festive special recipes: Drool your way into the Dussehra, Diwali celebrations with these 3 vegetarian chaat)

The festival is celebrated on different days by Shia and Sunni communities. While Sunni Muslims observe it on the 12th of the Islamic month of Rabi al-Awwal, Shia Muslims do it on the 17th of Rabi al-Awwal. Eid-e-Milad is also believed to be the death anniversary of the Prophet and is thus mourned by some Muslims.

Eid Milad-Un-Nabi date in India

According to Gregorian calendar, Eid Milad-Un-Nabi will begin on the evening of October 8 and will end on the evening of October 9 this year.

Eid Milad-Un-Nabi significance and celebration

On Eid Milad-Un-Nabi, Muslim remember the life and teachings of Prophet Muhammad, read Quran and donate food and clothes to poor and needy. Prayer meetings are organised and mosques are decorated. People organise get-togethers with friends and families and share sweets. Some people also fast on the day. People also wear green ribbons or green clothing on this day and carry green flags. The green colour is considered a symbol of Islam and paradise.

While Eid-e-Milad is widely observed in India and other countries, many sections of the Muslim community believe that the birthday celebrations of the Prophet has no place in Islamic culture. Muslims from Salafi and Wahhabi schools of thought do not mark the tradition of festivities.

