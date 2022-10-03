Starting today, banks to remain shut for 7 straight days. Check RBI holiday list before stepping out

If you have some bank-related work and are planning to visit your nearest branch, then you should first check the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) bank holiday list for October. This is because for the next 7 days, starting Monday, branches in some cities will remain shut. However, customers should note that a bank holiday in one state may not be so in another; also, online services will be available as usual.

Branches will not open on:

October 3 (Monday): Durga Puja (Maha Ashtami) (Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Imphal, Kolkata, Patna, Ranchi)

October 4 (Tuesday): Durga Puja/Dussehra (Maha Navami)/Ayudha pooja/ (Agartala, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, Shillong, Trivandrum)

October 5 (Wednesday): Durga Puja/Dussehra (Vijaya Dashmi)/Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva (except Imphal)

October 6 (Thursday): Durga Puja (Dasain) (Gangtok)

October 7 (Friday): Durga Puja (Dasain) (Gangtok)

October 8 (Saturday): second Saturday; Milad-i-Sherif/Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi (Bhopal, Jammu, Kochi, Srinagar, Trivandrum)

October 9: Sunday

In fact, bank employees in some states will get at least 8 straight holidays as branches were closed on October 1 (in Gangtok; half-yearly closing of accounts) and October 2 (everywhere; Sunday and Gandhi Jayanti).

