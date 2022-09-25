Home / Business / Bank holidays in October 2022: Branches to stay closed on these days. Details here

business
Published on Sep 25, 2022 09:07 AM IST

Next month, bank branches will be closed on these days, as per the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) list of bank holidays.

Representative Image
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Out of the total thirty-one days in October, banks will be closed on as many as twenty days, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) bank holiday list for October 2022 shows. As usual, all banks across the country will be non-functional on Sundays and second and fourth Saturdays, while in case of regional festivals, branches in only specific states will observe holiday. However, on each holiday, online financial services will function normally.

Therefore, next month, bank employees will stay at home on the following days:

October 1 (Saturday): Half-yearly closing of bank accounts (Gangtok)

October 2: Gandhi Jayanti, Sunday

October 3 (Monday): Durga Puja (Maha Ashtami) (Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Imphal, Kolkata, Patna, Ranchi)

October 4 (Tuesday): Durga Puja/Dussehra (Maha Navami)/Ayudha pooja/Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva (Agartala, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, Shillong, Trivandrum)

October 5 (Wednesday): Durga Puja/Dussehra (Vijaya Dashmi)/Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva (except Imphal)

October 6 (Thursday): Durga Puja (Dasain) (Gangtok)

October 7 (Friday): Durga Puja (Dasain) (Gangtok)

October 8: Milad-i-Sherif/Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi (Bhopal, Jammu, Kochi, Srinagar, Trivandrum), second Saturday

October 13 (Thursday): Karva Chauth (Shimla)

October 14: Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi (Jammu, Srinagar)

October 16: Sunday

October 18 (Tuesday): Kati Bihu (Guwahati)

October 22: fourth Saturday

October 23: Sunday

October 24 (Monday): Kali Puja/Deepavali/Diwali (Laxmi Pujan)/Naraka Chaturdashi (except Gangtok, Hyderabad, Imphal)

October 25 (Tuesday): Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Govardhan Pooja (Gangtok, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur)

October 26 (Wednesday): Govardhan Pooja/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Bhai Bij/Bhai Duj/Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Laxmi Puja/Accession Day (Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jammu, Kanpur, Mumbai, Lucknow, Kanpur, Shimla, Srinagar)

October 27 (Thursday): Bhaidooj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Ningol Chakkouba (Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Lucknow)

October 30: Sunday

October 31 (Monday): Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s Birthday/Surya Pashti Dala Chhath (Morning ardhya)/Chhath Puja (Ahmedabad, Patna, Ranchi)

