Eid Milad-Un-Nabi Mubarak: Wishes, images, quotes, messages and greetings to share with friends and families

Milad-un-Nabi, also known as Eid-e-Milad and Mawlid-un-Nabi, is an important festival for Muslims, commemorating the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (pbuh), the last Messenger of Allah. Most Sufis and Barelvis observe the occasion in Rabi al-Awwal, the third month of the Islamic calendar. Eid-e-Milad is observed by Sunni Muslims on the 12th day of Rabi' al-awwal, while Shia Muslims observe it on the 17th day of Rabi' al-awwal, according to the Gregorian calendar, which is based on the sighting of the crescent moon. This year, Eid-e-Milad is celebrated on September 28 in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and other parts of the subcontinent, and on September 27 in Saudi Arabia.

Eid Milad-Un-Nabi Mubarak: Wishes, images, quotes, greetings, messages to share (HT Photo)

As you and your family mark this auspicious occasion, here is a collection of best wishes, images, messages and greetings to share with your loved ones on Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media platforms. (Also read: When is Eid Milad-un Nabi 2023? Date, history, significance and celebration in Rabi ul Awwal 1445 )

Eid Milad-Un-Nabi Mubarak Wishes, Images, Messages, Greetings

Eid Milad-Un-Nabi Mubarak! May your faith be unwavering, your prayers be answered, and your life be blessed with goodness.

Eid Milad-Un-Nabi Mubarak celebrates the birth of Prophet Muhammad. (HT Photo)

May your sincere prayers be answered, and may you be blessed with Allah's choicest blessings. Eid Milad-Un-Nabi Mubarak to you and your loved ones.

On this blessed occasion of Eid Milad-Un-Nabi, may your heart be filled with love, your home with happiness, and your life with peace. Mubarak!

It's a joyous occasion for Muslims worldwide, filled with love and devotion. (HT Photo)

Here's wishing a blessed Eid that will inspire you with courage and strength to help you to win every challenge of life! Eid Milad-Un-Nabi Mubarak.

Sending warm wishes on Eid Milad-Un-Nabi! May the light of this day shine upon you and your family, bringing prosperity and harmony.

Believers gather to recite prayers and learn from the Prophet's life. (HT Photo)

May Allah ease your hardships and shower you with peace and prosperity on Eid. Have a blessed time! Eid Milad-Un-Nabi Mubarak.

Eid Milad-Un-Nabi Mubarak! May the teachings of Prophet Muhammad inspire and guide you towards a life of compassion and kindness.

Houses and mosques are adorned with beautiful decorations and lights. (HT Photo)

On this blessed occasion of Eid Milad-Un-Nabi, may the light of the Prophet's teachings guide you and your family towards happiness and prosperity. Eid Milad-Un-Nabi Mubarak

Eid Milad-Un-Nabi Mubarak! May the grace of this day bring you inner peace and illuminate your path with love and righteousness.

Sweets and special dishes are prepared to share with family and friends. (HT Photo)

Wishing you a joyous Eid Milad-Un-Nabi filled with love, peace, and blessings. May you find strength in the Prophet's teachings to navigate life's journey. Eid Mubarak!

Eid Milad-Un-Nabi Mubarak! May this day bring you closer to your loved ones and closer to Allah's grace.

Muslims exchange warm greetings and express their love for the Prophet. (HT Photo)

May the love and teachings of the Prophet Muhammad illuminate your heart and home. Eid Milad-Un-Nabi Mubarak to you and your loved ones.

As we celebrate the birth of the Prophet, may his teachings inspire you to be compassionate, kind, and just. Eid Milad-Un-Nabi Mubarak!

