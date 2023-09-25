Eid Milad-Un-Nabi 2023: It is that time of the year again. Eid Milad-Un-Nabi is the time of the year when Muslims all over the world celebrate with a lot of joy, pomp and grandeur. This day marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad – the religious and social leader who founded Islamic faith and the way of life. Also known as Mawlid or Eid-e-Milad, Eid Milad-Un-Nabi is celebrated by the Islam community all over the world and is considered one of the most significant festivals. The special day is observed on the third month of the Islamic calendar – Sunni Muslims celebrate this day on 12th of Rabi al-Awwal, while Shia Muslims celebrate Eid Milad-Un-Nabi on 17th of Rabi al-Awwal. Eid Milad-Un-Nabi 2023: 5 important traditions(Unsplash)

The dates may vary from place to place. Eid Milad-Un-Nabi, for this year, will begin in the evening of September 27 and will go on till the evening of September 28.

On the auspicious day of Eid Milad-Un-Nabi, certain traditions are followed to mark the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad. Take a look at the traditions here:

Decorations: homes and mosques are decorated in colourful lights to celebrate the auspicious day. People also deck up in new clothes and spend the day together.

Reciting stories: On this day, a significant tradition is reciting stories related to the life of Prophet Muhammad. Usually, the elders of the family recite the stories to the younger ones. Children recount the stories of Prophet Muhammad's life and the lessons to learn from them.

Family gets together: This festival also involves getting together with family, friends, near and dear ones, making arrangements to have meals together and spending the day basking in the warmth of loved ones.

Doing noble deeds: Giving charity to the poor, exchanging gifts, making gifts and aiding the underprivileged is a special way of celebrating this auspicious day.

