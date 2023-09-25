News / Lifestyle / Festivals / Eid Milad-Un-Nabi 2023: 5 important traditions

Eid Milad-Un-Nabi 2023: 5 important traditions

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
Sep 25, 2023 02:19 PM IST

Eid Milad-Un-Nabi 2023: From reciting stories to aiding the poor, here are a few traditions that are followed on this auspicious day.

Eid Milad-Un-Nabi 2023: It is that time of the year again. Eid Milad-Un-Nabi is the time of the year when Muslims all over the world celebrate with a lot of joy, pomp and grandeur. This day marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad – the religious and social leader who founded Islamic faith and the way of life. Also known as Mawlid or Eid-e-Milad, Eid Milad-Un-Nabi is celebrated by the Islam community all over the world and is considered one of the most significant festivals. The special day is observed on the third month of the Islamic calendar – Sunni Muslims celebrate this day on 12th of Rabi al-Awwal, while Shia Muslims celebrate Eid Milad-Un-Nabi on 17th of Rabi al-Awwal.

Eid Milad-Un-Nabi 2023: 5 important traditions(Unsplash)
Eid Milad-Un-Nabi 2023: 5 important traditions(Unsplash)

The dates may vary from place to place. Eid Milad-Un-Nabi, for this year, will begin in the evening of September 27 and will go on till the evening of September 28.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join

ALSO READ: Make your celebration more special this Eid

On the auspicious day of Eid Milad-Un-Nabi, certain traditions are followed to mark the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad. Take a look at the traditions here:

Decorations: homes and mosques are decorated in colourful lights to celebrate the auspicious day. People also deck up in new clothes and spend the day together.

Reciting stories: On this day, a significant tradition is reciting stories related to the life of Prophet Muhammad. Usually, the elders of the family recite the stories to the younger ones. Children recount the stories of Prophet Muhammad's life and the lessons to learn from them.

Family gets together: This festival also involves getting together with family, friends, near and dear ones, making arrangements to have meals together and spending the day basking in the warmth of loved ones.

Doing noble deeds: Giving charity to the poor, exchanging gifts, making gifts and aiding the underprivileged is a special way of celebrating this auspicious day.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Tapatrisha Das

    Tapatrisha is Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She covers stories related to health, relationships, and fashion.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 25, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out