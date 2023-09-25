Eid Milad-un-Nabi can vary significantly across different traditions and cultures where some Muslims do not celebrate it at all, considering it an innovation (bid'ah) in Islam, while others view it as a way to express their love and admiration for the Prophet Muhammad hence, the way it is observed can range from quiet and reflective to lively and festive replete with donning vibrant clothes with mehendi or henna art on hands, depending on local customs and beliefs. Eid Milad-un-Nabi or Mawlid al-Nabi or simply Mawlid, celebrates the birth of the Prophet Muhammad and falls on the 12th day of Rabi' al-Awwal, the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar but the exact date varies each year in the Gregorian calendar because the Islamic lunar calendar is based on the moon. Eid Milad-un Nabi 2023: Indo-Arabic style to easy and quick mehendi designs (Photo by Photos by Lanty on Unsplash)

Ahead of the festival, here are some easy mehendi designs from Indo-Arabic styles to Moroccan ones, Pakistani patterns and Rajasthani floral mehendi ideas:

In some countries and communities, processions are organised that involve chanting praises to the Prophet and displaying banners and symbols along with decorating the homes, mosques and public spaces with lights and flags while special meals and sweets are prepared to share with friends and neighbours. Naat or poems or songs praising the Prophet Muhammad, are often recited during gatherings and events and apart from donating to those in need or supporting humanitarian causes, some people also distribute free meals to the community as a form of charity on this day.