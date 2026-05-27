Eid ul-Adha 2026 wishes: Top 105 Eid Mubarak messages, quotes, images, Facebook and WhatsApp status to share on Bakrid

Happy Eid ul-Adha 2026: Eid ul-Adha, also known as Bakra Eid, Bakrid, Eid al-Adha, Eid Qurban or Qurban Bayarami, is one of the most significant festivals celebrated in Islam. This year, it will be marked in most parts of India on May 28, while Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and a few other countries are marking it today, May 27.

Eid ul-Adha 2026: Celebrate Bakrid with these special wishes, messages, and more. (Google Gemini)

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Also Read | Eid Al-Adha 2026 date: Is Bakrid on May 27 or May 28? Know when the festival will be celebrated in India, Saudi Arabia

Also known as the ‘Festival of Sacrifice’, Bakrid commemorates Prophet Abraham’s willingness to sacrifice his son, Ishmael, after God appeared to him in a dream and commanded him to do so. On this day, the homes of those who celebrate are adorned with joy, peace, and a sense of sacrifice. The air is rich with the fragrance of devotion, mingling with the scent of delicate biryani spices and sweet perfumes.

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{{^usCountry}} If you and your loved ones are celebrating Eid-ul-Adha, here are some special wishes, messages, and more to share with them on this holy day: Eid ul-Adha 2026: Bakrid Mubarak wishes and messages {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If you and your loved ones are celebrating Eid-ul-Adha, here are some special wishes, messages, and more to share with them on this holy day: Eid ul-Adha 2026: Bakrid Mubarak wishes and messages {{/usCountry}}

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Eid ul-Adha 2026! (Freepik)

{{^usCountry}} 1. 🌙 Eid ul-Adha Mubarak! May your life be filled with peace, happiness, and endless blessings. 🤍 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. 🌙 Eid ul-Adha Mubarak! May your life be filled with peace, happiness, and endless blessings. 🤍 {{/usCountry}}

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2. 🐐 Wishing you and your family a joyful Bakrid filled with love and prosperity. 🌸

3. ✨ May Allah accept your sacrifices and shower His mercy upon you. Eid Mubarak! 🤲

4. 🌙 Sending warm Bakrid wishes to you and your loved ones. Stay blessed always! 💖

5. 🕌 May this Eid bring happiness, success, and good health into your life. Eid Mubarak! 🌟

6. 🤍 On this holy occasion, may your heart be filled with gratitude and faith. Bakrid Mubarak!

7. 🌸 Eid ul-Adha Mubarak to you and your family. May your home shine with joy and laughter. 😊

8. 🐐 May Allah bless you with countless moments of happiness this Bakrid. 🌙

9. ✨ Celebrate this Eid with kindness, love, and togetherness. Eid Mubarak! 💕

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10. 🤲 May your prayers and sacrifices be accepted by Allah. Have a blessed Eid! 🌟

11. 🌙 Wishing you peace, prosperity, and happiness this Bakrid and always. 🕌

12. 💖 May this holy festival strengthen your faith and bring you closer to Allah. Eid Mubarak!

13. 🐐 Eid ul-Adha Mubarak! Enjoy delicious food, family gatherings, and beautiful moments. 😋

14. 🌸 May Allah’s blessings light up your path and guide you forever. 🤍

15. ✨ Sending heartfelt Bakrid greetings filled with love and prayers. 🌙

16. 🕌 May your sacrifices open doors of success and happiness in your life. Eid Mubarak!

17. 🤲 May Allah bless your home with peace and your heart with joy. 🌟

18. 🌙 Eid Mubarak! May every moment of this festival bring smiles and blessings. 😊

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19. 💕 Wishing you a joyful Bakrid surrounded by family, friends, and happiness. 🐐

20. 🌸 May Allah fulfil all your dreams and answer your prayers this Eid. 🤲

Eid ul-Adha 2026: Bakrid Mubarak SMS

Eid ul-Adha 2026! (Canva)

21. 🕌 Bakrid Mubarak! May your faith and devotion be rewarded abundantly. ✨

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22. 🌙 Let us celebrate this Eid with compassion, gratitude, and love. 🤍

23. 🐐 Eid ul-Adha Mubarak! May your life be as bright as the moon tonight. 🌟

24. 💖 Wishing you endless blessings and unforgettable memories this Bakrid. 😊

25. 🤲 May Allah’s mercy and blessings always be with you and your family. 🌸

26. 🌙 Eid Mubarak! Stay happy, healthy, and blessed always. 🕌

27. ✨ May this sacred occasion bring peace to your soul and joy to your heart. 💕

28. 🐐 Enjoy every beautiful moment of Bakrid with your loved ones. 🌟

29. 🌸 Sending lots of love, prayers, and warm wishes your way. Eid Mubarak! 🤍

30. 🕌 May Allah guide you towards success and happiness in every step of life. 🌙

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31. 🤲 Wishing you faith, hope, and endless joy this Eid ul-Adha. 💖

32. 🌟 May your sacrifices be appreciated and your prayers answered. Eid Mubarak!

33. 🐐 Bakrid Mubarak! Celebrate with love, kindness, and gratitude. 🌸

34. 🌙 May Allah bless you with peace and prosperity today and forever. 🕌

35. 💕 Eid Mubarak to you and your family! Have a beautiful celebration. 😊

36. 🌸 May the magic of Eid bring lots of happiness into your life. ✨

37. 🤍 Sending warm wishes for a joyful and blessed Bakrid celebration. 🐐

38. 🕌 May Allah’s blessings never leave your side. Eid Mubarak! 🌙

39. 🌟 Wishing you smiles, laughter, and sweet memories this Bakrid. 💖

40. 🤲 May this Eid strengthen the bond of love among all of us. 🌸

Eid ul-Adha 2026: Bakrid Mubarak status

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Eid ul-Adha 2026! (Photo by Twitter/Vinayak42022574)

41. 🐐 Eid ul-Adha Mubarak! Stay blessed and keep smiling always. 😊

42. 🌙 May Allah accept all your prayers and sacrifices. ✨

43. 💕 Wishing you success, happiness, and endless blessings this Eid. 🕌

44. 🌸 Celebrate Bakrid with a grateful heart and joyful spirit. 🤍

45. 🌟 Eid Mubarak! May your days ahead be full of peace and positivity.

46. 🤲 May Allah’s grace fill your life with endless happiness. 🐐

47. 🕌 Sending heartfelt Eid wishes wrapped with love and prayers. 🌙

48. 💖 Wishing you and your family a bright and cheerful Bakrid. ✨

49. 🌸 May every prayer of yours be answered this Eid al-Adha. 🤲

50. 🐐 Eid Mubarak! Enjoy the blessings and sweetness of this special day. 😊

51. 🌙 May Allah bless you with wisdom, patience, and peace. 🕌

52. ✨ Wishing you a Bakrid full of happiness and cherished moments. 💕

53. 🤍 Eid ul-Adha Mubarak! Spread love and kindness everywhere. 🌸

54. 🌟 May this holy festival bring prosperity and harmony into your home.

55. 🤲 Sending duas and best wishes for a blessed Eid celebration. 🐐

56. 🕌 May Allah always protect you and guide you towards goodness. 🌙

57. 💖 Eid Mubarak! Hope your celebration is filled with joy and togetherness. 😊

58. 🌸 Wishing you happiness that lasts this Bakrid forever. ✨

59. 🐐 May your heart overflow with peace, love, and gratitude. 🤍

60. 🌙 Bakrid Mubarak! May Allah’s blessings brighten your future. 🌟

Eid ul-Adha 2026: Bakrid Mubarak greetings

Eid ul-Adha 2026! (Image by Pexels)

61. 🤲 Praying for your happiness, success, and good health this Eid. 🕌

62. 💕 Celebrate this Eid with smiles, prayers, and delicious food. 😋

63. 🌸 May your sacrifices bring countless blessings into your life. 🐐

64. ✨ Eid Mubarak! Wishing you joy that multiplies every day. 🌙

65. 🕌 May Allah shower endless mercy and happiness upon you. 🤍

66. 🌟 Sending warm hugs and heartfelt Bakrid wishes to you. 😊

67. 🤲 Wishing you peace in your heart and happiness in your home. 🌸

68. 🐐 Eid ul-Adha Mubarak! May this Eid inspire goodness in all of us. 💖

69. 🌙 May Allah reward your kindness and devotion abundantly. 🕌

70. ✨ Enjoy this beautiful occasion with family, friends, and love. 🤍

71. 🌸 Eid Mubarak! Let faith, love, and joy shine in your life. 🌟

72. 🤲 May your home always remain filled with happiness and blessings. 🐐

73. 🕌 Bakrid Mubarak! Stay positive, grateful, and blessed always. 🌙

74. 💖 Wishing you a colourful and joyful Eid celebration. 😊

75. 🌸 May Allah’s light guide you towards peace and success. ✨

76. 🐐 Eid ul-Adha Mubarak to everyone celebrating around the world! 🌍

77. 🌙 May this Eid remove all worries and fill your life with joy. 🤍

78. 🕌 Sending love, prayers, and best wishes for a blessed Bakrid. 💕

79. 🌟 May your faith become stronger with every passing day. 🤲

80. 🐐 Celebrate Eid with kindness, generosity, and gratitude. 🌸

Eid ul-Adha 2026: Bakrid Mubarak holy messages

Eid ul-Adha 2026! (Tenor)

81. ✨ Eid Mubarak! May Allah grant all your heartfelt wishes. 🕌

82. 🤍 Wishing you laughter, love, and happiness this Bakrid. 😊

83. 🌙 May every moment of this Eid become a beautiful memory. 💖

84. 🐐 Sending warm Bakrid greetings to you and your loved ones. 🌸

85. 🤲 May Allah’s blessings stay with you forever and always. 🌟

86. 🕌 Eid Mubarak! Wishing you success in every aspect of life. ✨

87. 💕 May your days be filled with peace and your nights with prayers. 🌙

88. 🌸 Bakrid Mubarak! Stay safe, healthy, and happy. 🤍

89. 🐐 May Allah bless your family with unity and endless joy. 🕌

90. 🌟 Wishing you a meaningful and spiritually uplifting Eid. 🤲

91. 🌙 Eid ul-Adha Mubarak! May your life shine with positivity. 💖

92. ✨ Enjoy the blessings of Eid and spread happiness everywhere. 🌸

93. 🤍 May Allah always keep you under His protection and mercy. 🕌

94. 🐐 Sending cheerful Eid wishes filled with love and smiles. 😊

95. 🌟 May your Bakrid celebration bring peace and harmony to all. 🤲

96. 🌙 Eid Mubarak! Wishing you prosperity, health, and happiness. 💕

97. 🕌 May Allah accept your prayers and forgive your mistakes. ✨

98. 🌸 Bakrid Mubarak to you and your family. Stay blessed forever! 🤍

99. 🐐 May this Eid inspire hope, faith, and positivity in your life. 🌟

100. 🤲 Wishing you a joyful Eid filled with unforgettable moments. 🕌

101. 🌙 Eid Mubarak! May love and peace surround you always. 💖

102. ✨ Celebrate this Bakrid with happiness in your heart and a smile on your face. 😊

103. 🌸 May Allah bless you today, tomorrow, and forever. 🤍

104. 🐐 Wishing you a beautiful Eid full of warmth and togetherness. 🌙

105. 🕌 Eid ul-Adha Mubarak! May your life be filled with endless blessings, joy, and success. 🌟

Note to readers: This story includes AI-generated elements.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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