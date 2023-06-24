Eid ul Adha 2023: The special time of the year is here. Every year, Eid ul Adha is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur by the Muslim community all across the world. This year, Eid ul Adha will be celebrated on June 28. This is the time of the year when people get together to celebrate the auspicious occasion with their family and friends. Also referred to as the Feast of the sacrifice, Eid ul Adha is also known as Bakra Eid, Eid ul Zuha and Bakrid. People become homebound during this tim of the year to spend the day with their loved ones.

Eid ul Adha family activities: Fun ways to bond and celebrate(Pexels)

People also engage in charity and donate to the poor on this day. With prayers and charity, the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Adha is spent. This is also the day to connect with your family and friends. Here are a few fun ways to connect with loved ones:

Cook together: A grand feast is prepared on the occasion of Eid ul Adha. One of the fun ways to spend time with family on this day is to engage in the kitchen and cook the feast together. Prepare the feast and enjoy it together.

Donate to the poor: Charity is one of the most noble ways to spend the day. By giving to the poor, we set an example for our next generation on how to be generous and kind.

DIY crafts: On this day, homes are cleaned and decorated for the festival. Engage with children to create homemade greetings cards, Eid banners and DIY candles to decorate the home.

Visit relatives: It is also the time of the year to connect with your loved ones. On this auspicious day, visit the homes of your relatives with your family and connect with them.

Baking together: Baking together, be it a cake or cookies, can help us to connect with our loved ones on this day.

