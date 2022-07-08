Eid-ul-Adha 2022: Wishes, messages, quotes to share with loved ones

Eid-ul-Adha 2022: the special day is almost here. Eid-ul-Adha is the second most major festival celebrated by Muslims all over the world after Eid or Eid-Al-Fitr. Also known as the Feast of Sacrifice or Bakra Eid, Eid-ul-Adha celebrates Ibrahim and Ismael's love for Allah and respects their sacrifice that they did as a gesture as the ultimate sacrifice to the Allah.

Eid-ul-Adha is celebrated in the month of Zul Hijjah/Dhu al-Hijjah – the twelfth month of the Islamic calendar. To celebrate the special day, we have curated a list of wishes and quotes that you can share with your loved ones and let them know that you are thinking of them.

ALSO READ: Hajj 2022: 1 million Muslims mark largest Islamic pilgrimage since Covid-19

Let the blessings of Allah show you light on your way and line your path with successes. Happy Eid-ul-Adha.

Eid al-Adha Mubarak: It isn’t their meat nor their blood, that achieves Allah: It is your devotion that contacts him: he has in this manner made them subject to you, that ye may celebrate Allah for his direction to you and announce the uplifting news to all who do right.

On this special day, I would like to pray for your happiness, prosperity and joy. Have a great day.

Whoever wants to meet his Lord, he ought to do great deeds and not relate anybody in the love of his Lord.

This is the day of sacrifices and expressing the love for Allah. May Allah bless you with the best always.

The biggest teaching of Eid ul Adha 2022 is the eradication of selfishness from the individuals. May your life be decorated with the teachings of Eid ul Adha today and always!

May the teachings of Allah and his prophet be your companion throughout your life. May this Eid ul Adha bring peace, prosperity, and happiness to you and your family!

Happy Eid-ul-Adha. Hope you have a great day with your loved ones beside and smile on your face.

No shadows to depress you, Only joys to surround you, God himself to bless you, these are my wishes for you, Today, tomorrow, and every day. Eid al-Adha Mubarak

Allah will guide you to achieve the dreams that you have always aspired. Have faith on him. Happy Eid-ul-Adha.

