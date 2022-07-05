Eid-ul-Adha 2022: Here's when Saudi Arabia, India and other countries will celebrate Bakra Eid

As a commemoration of Prophet Ibrahim’s absolute dedication to Allah, Eid ul-Adha (also know as Bakra Eid, Bakrid, Eid al-Adha, Eid Qurban or Qurban Bayarami) is celebrated by Muslims all around the world in the month of Zul Hijjah/Dhu al-Hijjah, which is the twelfth month of the Islamic or lunar calendar. Bakra Eid is the second major Islamic festival celebrated by Muslims after Eid-ul-Fitr that marks the end of 30 days of fasting in the month of Ramadan.

The history of the day started when Abraham or Prophet Ibrahim kept having a recurring dream of slaughtering his beloved son, Ismael, to fulfil the wishes of God. Ibrahim spoke to his son regarding this dream, explaining to him how God wanted him to make the sacrifice and Ismael, who was just as much a man of God, agreed with his father and asked him to comply with the wishes of Allah.

Shaitan (the devil) tempted Ibrahim and tried to dissuade him from making the sacrifice but he tried to shun it away by pelting it with stones. Allah saw Ibrahim’s absolute devotion and sent Jibreel (Angel Gabriel), the Archangel, bearing a sheep for slaughter.

Jibreel told Ibrahim that God was pleased with his devotion to him and sent the sheep to be slaughtered in place of his son. Ever since then, cattle sacrifice is a major part of Eid-ul-Adha celebrations which not only commemorates Prophet Ibrahim and Ismael’s love for Allah but also shows that one is willing to make the ultimate sacrifice of what they love dearly, for the sake of Allah.

On the tenth day of this month, Muslims around the world offer Eid al-Adha namaz at a mosque, after the sun has completely risen and just before it enters the Zuhr time (midday prayer time). The prayer is followed by a sermon or khutbah, by the Imam.

After confirming the sighting of the crescent Dhul Hijjah moon on June 30, 2022, Saudi Arabia has announced celebration of Eid al Adha in the Kingdom on Saturday July 09, 2022, which is also when UAE, Qatar, Jordan, Kuwait and other Arab states will be marking it. Australian National Imams Council (ANIC) and Muslim Association of Canada (MAC) announced that Eid al Adha there will be celebrated on Saturday July 09, 2022.

Wifaqul Ulama of United Kingdom and Majlis Ugama Islam Singapore too issued separate statements on Wednesday to announce that Eid al Adha will be celebrated in the countries on Sunday July 10, 2022. India usually celebrates both the festivals of Eid-ul-Fitra and Eid-ul-Adha a day after Saudi Arabia.

India, Pakistan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Japan, Hong Kong and Sultanate of Brunei have announced Sunday July 10, 2022 as the first day of Eid al Adha. The sighting of the crescent Dhul Hijjah moon marks the beginning of the Islamic month of Dhu Al-Hijjah when the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia, one of Islam's five pillars, is performed and is followed by Eid Al Adha on the tenth day.

Hajj is the pilgrimage that every Muslim must make at least once in their lifetime if they are able.