Eid-ul-Adha 2023 moon sighting LIVE: Muslims in Saudi Arabia, UAE, UK gear to sight Dhul Hijjah crescent

Dhul Hijjah is the twelfth and final month of the Islamic lunar calendar and it holds great significance for Muslims worldwide as it is the month during which the annual pilgrimage known as Hajj takes place in the holy city of Mecca and marks Eid ul-Adha (also known as Bakra Eid, Bakrid, Bakhreid, Eid al-Adha, Eid Qurban, Qurban Bayarami or the Feast of Sacrifice) on the tenth day of the month. Dhul Hijjah is considered a sacred month and it is a time of heightened devotion, reflection and acts of worship. (Also read: Eid-ul-Adha 2023: Date when Muslims in Saudi Arabia, India, UAE, other countries will celebrate Bakra Eid in Dhul Hijjah)

The tenth day of Dhul Hijjah is known as Eid al-Adha, also referred to as Bakrid or the Festival of Sacrifice.(Freepik)

During the first ten days of Dhul Hijjah, Muslims engage in various acts of worship and good deeds, as these days are considered particularly blessed and it is encouraged to engage in acts such as fasting, reciting the Qur'an, giving charity and performing additional prayers as these actions are believed to bring immense rewards and blessings. The highlight of Dhul Hijjah is the Hajj pilgrimage where Muslims from around the world embark on this spiritual journey, performing a series of rituals in Mecca and its surroundings.

The Hajj is an obligation for able-bodied Muslims who can afford the journey and it is a time of unity, humility and seeking closeness to Allah. The pilgrims perform rituals that date back to the time of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham), including circumambulating the Kaaba, standing on the plains of Arafat and symbolically stoning the devil.

The tenth day of Dhul Hijjah is known as Eid al-Adha, also referred to as Bakrid or the Festival of Sacrifice. It commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son, as an act of submission to God's command and Muslims worldwide celebrate this day by offering prayers, sacrificing cattle (such as sheep, goats, camel or cows) and distributing the meat to the needy.

It is a time of joy, gratitude and generosity where Dhul Hijjah serves as a reminder of the importance of faith, sacrifice and unity among Muslims. It is a month that encourages acts of devotion, kindness and charitable deeds hence, Muslims seize the opportunity to strengthen their relationship with Allah, seek forgiveness and reflect on their purpose in life.

Dhul Hijjah holds immense spiritual significance and is a time of spiritual rejuvenation for believers around the world. This year, Saudi Arabia has called for Muslims across the Kingdom to sight the crescent moon on the evening of June 18, 2023 that could signal the dates for Eid Al Adha 2023.

The Saudi Press Agency report stated, “The Supreme Court hopes that whoever has the ability to show interest in this matter, join the committees formed in the regions for this purpose.”