Eid-Ul-Fitr 2022: All you need to know about date, history, significance and celebrations of this Islamic festival

Eid-Ul-Fitr 2022: Eid-Ul-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan and is celebrated by the Muslim community across the globe. Eid-Ul-Fitr, also known as Meethi Eid, marks the end of Roza (fast), which is observed during the whole month of Ramadan. On Eid-Ul-Fitr, Muslims thank Allah for offering them health and resistance during Ramadan. They wear new clothes, prepare special delicacies, do charity, and get together with their loved ones. This festival is observed on the first day of Shawwal - the month that comes after Ramadan in the Hijri calendar. Additionally, the beginning of any lunar Hijri month varies according to the new moon sighting by religious authorities. And since Eid Ul-Fitr also marks the first day of Shawwal month, it is celebrated on different days across regions. All months under the Islamic calendar are of 29 or 30 days. Muslims also observe Eid-Ul-Adha, which follows soon after Eid Ul-Fitr.

When Is Eid-Ul-Fitr?

This year, Eid-Ul-Fitr is expected to begin on May 2, 2022, and will end on May 3, 2022. However, the actual date may vary as per the moon sighting. Eid-Ul-Fitr signifies the end of fasting from dawn to dusk throughout Ramadan and the beginning of the Shawwal month.

Eid-Ul-Fitr History And Significance:

It is believed that Prophet Muhammad got the first revelation of the Holy Quran during the holy month of Ramadan. Eid-Ul-Fitr marked the end of fasting from dawn to dusk during Ramadan and the beginning of the Shawwal month. Eid-Ul-Fitr is also a celebration for having a successful month of fasting, praying and refraining from all negative actions, thoughts and words and is a way of paying respect to Allah.

Eid-Ul-Fitr Celebrations:

Muslims across the globe celebrate Eid-Ul-Fitr by taking part in prayers that are followed by a sermon soon after dawn. People wear new clothes, give Zakat or alms to the poor, distribute sweets, and eat a variety of dishes, including Biryani, Haleem, Nihari, kebabs and Seviyan. Additionally, children receive gifts and money from elders, which are called Eidi.