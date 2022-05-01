Eid-ul-Fitr 2022 moon sighting LIVE: Muslims in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, rest of South Asia to see Shawwal crescent
Usually, the crescent moon of Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr is first sighted in Saudi Arabia, UAE and some parts of India along with UK, USA, Australia and some other Western and Gulf countries and then usually a day later in the rest of India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other South Asian countries and after sighting no new moon yesterday, it has been declared that Muslims in Arab states will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday May 2. However, sentiments are running high as Muslims across India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and other South Asian countries are gearing up to look for the Shawwal crescent - the new moon to mark the end of Ramadan, tonight i.e. May 1.
If the moon is sighted on May 1 evening, Muslims in India and Saudi Arabia will witness the rarest of rare case i.e. celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr on the same date. If the Shawwal crescent moon is not sighted India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and other South Asian countries tonight, May 2 will be observed as the last day of Ramadan 2022 and Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in these countries on Tuesday May 3.
Follow all the updates here:
Sun, 01 May 2022 03:27 PM
When is first day of Shawwal or Eid-ul-Fitr 2022 in Australia and Singapore?
The Australian National Imams Council issued an official statement that read, “The Australian Fatwa Council is pleased to announce the following to the Australian Muslim community: After consulting members of the Australian Fatwa Council and further inquiries to the local and global observatories, Therefore: Sunday, 1st of May 2022, will be the last day of the Month of Ramadan 1443AH The Day of Eid Al-Fitr will be Monday 2nd of May 2022 and the first day of the Month of Shawwal 1443AH (sic).”
The Majils Ugama Islam Singapore too announced that Muslims there will celebrate Eid al Fitr on Monday May 02, 2022.
Sun, 01 May 2022 03:25 PM
What are the chances of Shawwal or Eid-ul-Fitr crescent moon being visible in South Africa?
A space for Hilal/Crescent moon spotters in South Africa tweeted, “The moon at time of sunset on 1st May 2022 falls out of most of the criteria for a naked eye sighting in Southern Africa. The criteria points to Eid being on Tuesday Inshaallah. #MoonSighting #Hilaal #EidAlFitr (sic).”
Sun, 01 May 2022 03:24 PM
When is Eid-ul-Fitr 2022 in New Zealand?
Muslims in New Zealand started fasting for the month of Ramadan from April 04, 2022 hence, the Federation of Islamic Associations of New Zealand will gear up to sight the Shawwal crescent or moon for Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday May 02, 2022.
Sun, 01 May 2022 03:22 PM
What are the chances of Shawwal or Eid-ul-Fitr crescent moon being visible in London, Morocco, South Africa, Spain tonight?
Under perfect weather conditions, the Shawwal crescent is expected to be visible in London, Morocco, South Africa, Spain and other countries on May 1, 2022. If authentic moon sighting reports are received, Eid-ul-Fitr 2022 will be celebrated on Monday 2, 2022 in these countries.
Sun, 01 May 2022 03:21 PM
When is Eid-ul-Fitr 2022 in Saudi Arabia, UK, USA, UAE and other countries?
Saudi Arabia Supreme Court and the moon sighting committees in the UAE, Qatar and other Arab states have already announced that Muslims in these countries will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday May 2, 2022 and since the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and European countries rely on moon announcement by Saudi Arabia Royal Court, Muslims there will also mark Eid celebrations with the Gulf states.
Sun, 01 May 2022 03:18 PM
What are the chances of Shawwal or Eid-ul-Fitr crescent moon being visible in Pakistan tonight?
The Pakistan Meteorological Department had tweeted, “According to astronomical parameters, there is a No Chance of sighting the new moon of Shawwal, 1443 AH on the evening of 01-05-2022 i.e. on 29th of Ramazan, 1443 AH (sic).”
Sun, 01 May 2022 03:17 PM
What are the chances of Shawwal or Eid-ul-Fitr crescent moon being visible in India tonight?
According to the International Astronomical Centre, Eid Al Fitr 2022 is expected to fall on Monday, May 2 in most Islamic countries and prior to the moon sighting on Saturday, April 30, Mohammad Shawkat Odeh, director of the International Astronomical Centre, had reportedly said that sighting the Shawwal crescent would be impossible because the moon is expected to set before the sun hence, countries that began fasting on April 2 this year, will likely complete 30 days of Ramadan, meaning Eid Al Fitr will start there on May 2.
As for countries like Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Iran, Oman, Jordan, Morocco and Ghana - that began fasting for Ramadan 2022 from April 3, Mohammad Shawkat Odeh said the crescent of Shawwal will likely be seen on Sunday, May 1. This means Eid in these countries too might be celebrated on May 2, 2022 hence, there is a wafer-thin chance that Muslims in India and other South Asian countries may celebrate this year's Eid-al-Fitr with their Muslim brethren in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, UK, USA and others, if Shawwal crescent moon is sighted tonight.