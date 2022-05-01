Eid-ul-Fitr 2022 moon sighting LIVE: Muslims in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, rest of South Asia to see Shawwal crescent

Usually, the crescent moon of Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr is first sighted in Saudi Arabia, UAE and some parts of India along with UK, USA, Australia and some other Western and Gulf countries and then usually a day later in the rest of India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other South Asian countries and after sighting no new moon yesterday, it has been declared that Muslims in Arab states will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday May 2. However, sentiments are running high as Muslims across India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and other South Asian countries are gearing up to look for the Shawwal crescent - the new moon to mark the end of Ramadan, tonight i.e. May 1.

If the moon is sighted on May 1 evening, Muslims in India and Saudi Arabia will witness the rarest of rare case i.e. celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr on the same date. If the Shawwal crescent moon is not sighted India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and other South Asian countries tonight, May 2 will be observed as the last day of Ramadan 2022 and Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in these countries on Tuesday May 3.