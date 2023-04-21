Eid-Ul-Fitr 2023: The special time of the year is here. One of the most significant festivals of the Muslim community all over the world is slated to be celebrated. Every year, Eid-Ul-Fitr is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all across the world. Eid-Ul-Fitr marks the end of the month of Ramzaan, when Muslims keep fast and consume food only before sunrise and after sunset. Known as suhur – consumed before sunrise, and iftaar – consumed after sunset, these meals are had by Muslims during the holy month of Ramzaan. During this month, Muslims abstain from any kind of pleasure, and practice charity, spirituality and self-reflection.

Eid-Ul-Fitr 2023: Prayer timings in Delhi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna and other cities of the country(PTI/ Photo for representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lip-smacking dishes are also prepared during this time to be consumed with family and friends. Eid-Ul-Fitr marks the end of Ramzaan when the moon is sighted. People gather together and pray to Allah, and then spend the day together with their loved ones. Eid-special dishes such as Biriyani, kebabs and seviyan are prepared at home. Children receive gifts and pocket money, known as Eidi, from the elders of the family. Referred to as Salat-Al-Eid, the prayer is done on this auspicious day.

ALSO READ: Eid-Ul-Fitr 2023: Wishes, Messages, Quotes to Wish Eid Mubarak

As we gear up to celebrate Eid-Ul-Fitr, let’s take a look at the prayer timings in the states of India:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Delhi: The prayer timing for Eid-Ul-Fitr is at 6:09 AM on April 22.

Kolkata: The prayer timing for Eid-Ul-Fitr is at 5:31 AM on April 22.

Mumbai: The prayer timing for Eid-Ul-Fitr is at 5:37 AM on April 22.

Lucknow: The prayer timing for Eid-Ul-Fitr is at 5:56 AM on April 22.

Patna: The prayer timing for Eid-Ul-Fitr is at 5:41 AM on April 22.

Kochi: The prayer timing for Eid-Ul-Fitr is at 6:32 AM on April 22.

Hyderabad: The prayer timing for Eid-Ul-Fitr is at 6:16 AM on April 22.

Bengaluru: The prayer timing for Eid-Ul-Fitr is at 6:24 AM on April 22.

Amritsar: The prayer timing for Eid-Ul-Fitr is at 6:15 AM on April 22.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON